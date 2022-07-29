'The Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant is opening in American cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bring your pal or your confidant, throw a party and invite "everyone you know" to the pop-up restaurant experience that is called The Golden Girls Kitchen.

The eatery is inspired by the beloved American sitcom, "The Golden Girls," which first aired on NBC in 1985.

That TV show starred Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia) — four hilarious women who shared a home in Miami, Florida.

Starting in Beverly Hills in honor of "National Golden Girls Day," the classic TV-inspired pop-up restaurant features menu items such as "Sophia's Lasagna," lots of cheesecake and photo-op moments — which Fox News Digital previewed.

"When I first got into the pop culture game (Saved by the Max, Good Burger, The Peach Pit), I always knew we had to bring 'The Golden Girls' to life at some point," Derek Berry, director of experiences with Bucket Listers, told Fox News Digital.

"I'm always drawn to concepts that tell not just a strong visual story, but ones where the food itself is organically woven into the experience," Berry added.

"Food is such a love language for 'The Golden Girls' characters, it was a no-brainer for us to bring this to life and give fans a taste of these foods in real life," he said.

Tickets range from $39 to $79 per person, pending dining hours.

Each guest receives a choice of entree and cheesecake — thanks to menu creator and executive chef Royce Burke of Los Angeles-based restaurants Secret Lasagna and Dino's Famous Chicken.

Berry said "The Golden Girls" fan base is "by far" the most loyal of any he's ever interacted with.

"This show means so much to so many people," he continued.

"There was no way we'd allow ourselves to mess this up for people. We've taken so much love and care with the details throughout the entire experience. Our goal is for every fan to leave with a full belly and a full heart," he also said.

Other menu items include The Lanai: A "Miami-style" Cuban sandwich, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast).

Additional menu items and local delivery are available for a la carte purchase, according to digital media brand Bucket Listers, which launched the experience.

The pop-up has successfully opened for National Golden Girls Day, July 30.

It'll now embark on a four-city tour.

Fans can expect future stops in New York (fall 2022), Miami (winter 2022), San Francisco (winter 2022) and Chicago (spring 2023).