'The Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant is opening in American cities

'National Golden Girls Day' falls on July 30

By Ashley Dvorkin , Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
In honor of "National Golden Girls Day," we preview the classic, TV-show-inspired pop-up restaurant which features menu items like "Sophia's Lasagna" and lots of cheesecake.

Bring your pal or your confidant, throw a party and invite "everyone you know" to the pop-up restaurant experience that is called The Golden Girls Kitchen.

The eatery is inspired by the beloved American sitcom, "The Golden Girls," which first aired on NBC in 1985.

That TV show starred Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia) — four hilarious women who shared a home in Miami, Florida.

Starting in Beverly Hills in honor of "National Golden Girls Day," the classic TV-inspired pop-up restaurant features menu items such as "Sophia's Lasagna," lots of cheesecake and photo-op moments — which Fox News Digital previewed.

"When I first got into the pop culture game (Saved by the Max, Good Burger, The Peach Pit), I always knew we had to bring 'The Golden Girls' to life at some point," Derek Berry, director of experiences with Bucket Listers, told Fox News Digital. 

"The Golden Girls" pop-up restaurant has opened in Beverly Hills, California.

"The Golden Girls" pop-up restaurant has opened in Beverly Hills, California. (Golden Girls Kitchen)

"I'm always drawn to concepts that tell not just a strong visual story, but ones where the food itself is organically woven into the experience," Berry added.

"Food is such a love language for 'The Golden Girls' characters, it was a no-brainer for us to bring this to life and give fans a taste of these foods in real life," he said.

A piece of cheesecake is photographed at The Golden Girls Kitchen pop- up restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

A piece of cheesecake is photographed at The Golden Girls Kitchen pop- up restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. (Golden Girls Kitchen)

Tickets range from $39 to $79 per person, pending dining hours. 

Each guest receives a choice of entree and cheesecake — thanks to menu creator and executive chef Royce Burke of Los Angeles-based restaurants Secret Lasagna and Dino's Famous Chicken.

Berry said "The Golden Girls" fan base is "by far" the most loyal of any he's ever interacted with.

A bar named Shady Pines lends a nod to the pop-up restaurant named The Golden Girls Kitchen.

A bar named Shady Pines lends a nod to the pop-up restaurant named The Golden Girls Kitchen. (Golden Girls Kitchen)

"This show means so much to so many people," he continued. 

"There was no way we'd allow ourselves to mess this up for people. We've taken so much love and care with the details throughout the entire experience. Our goal is for every fan to leave with a full belly and a full heart," he also said.

From left to right are the stars of "The Golden Girls" — Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Estelle Getty (Sophia), Bea Arthur (Dorothy) and Betty White (Rose).

From left to right are the stars of "The Golden Girls" — Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Estelle Getty (Sophia), Bea Arthur (Dorothy) and Betty White (Rose). (Getty Images)

Other menu items include The Lanai: A "Miami-style" Cuban sandwich, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). 

Additional menu items and local delivery are available for a la carte purchase, according to digital media brand Bucket Listers, which launched the experience.

"The Golden Girls," starring Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia), ran for seven seasons.

"The Golden Girls," starring Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia), ran for seven seasons. (Golden Girls Kitchen)

The pop-up has successfully opened for National Golden Girls Day, July 30.

It'll now embark on a four-city tour. 

Fans can expect future stops in New York (fall 2022), Miami (winter 2022), San Francisco (winter 2022) and Chicago (spring 2023).

