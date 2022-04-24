Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family and Friends
Published

'Golden Girls' fan convention debuts in Chicago: 'Best fans in the world'

Some 3,000 attendees stopped by the ‘Golden-Con Thank You For Being a Fan’ convention

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
'Golden Girls' star Betty White changed with the times: Kurtz Video

'Golden Girls' star Betty White changed with the times: Kurtz

Howard Kurtz remembers the life of 'Golden Girls' star Betty White on 'Fox News Live.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of "The Golden Girls" are celebrating their love and admiration for the sitcom and the actors who led the show with a fan convention in Chicago

People traveled far and wide to attend the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan convention from Friday, April 22, to Sunday, April 24.

"We've welcomed about 2,200 folks through Golden-Con so far," event co-producer Zack Hudson told Fox News Digital in an email. 

"Ticket sales indicate we'll welcome about 800 more folks today," he continued. 

'GOLDEN GIRLS' CONVENTION TO DEBUT IN CHICAGO IN 2022 

"We have folks coming from as far away as Australia, Ireland and England."

Sisters Hillary Wasicek and Melissa Gluck dressed in costumes depicting Dorothy Zbornak and Blanche Devereaux from the hit TV sitcom "The Golden Girls." The pair attended a fan convention dedicated to the sitcom in Chicago on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Sisters Hillary Wasicek and Melissa Gluck dressed in costumes depicting Dorothy Zbornak and Blanche Devereaux from the hit TV sitcom "The Golden Girls." The pair attended a fan convention dedicated to the sitcom in Chicago on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

Fans traveled to Chicago’s historic Navy Pier, where they’ve donned costumes and have joined panels and show-related events in honor of "The Golden Girls."

Convention attendees have participated in a number of themed activities, including live parody shows, autograph sessions with stars and producers, trivia competitions, a disco party and a costume contest.

BETTY WHITE'S FUNNIEST QUOTES AND BEST LIFE LESSONS

The three-day day convention, originally announced in December 2021, comes three months and three weeks after the death of actress Betty White — one of the four leading ladies on the beloved sitcom. 

From left to right, Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty starred in "The Golden Girls" for seven seasons.

From left to right, Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty starred in "The Golden Girls" for seven seasons. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

White’s death follows the passing of her co-stars Estelle Getty (2008), Bea Arthur (2009) and Rue McClanahan (2010).

'GOLDEN GIRLS' CRUISE DEPARTING MIAMI FOR FIVE-DAY CARIBBEAN GETAWAY

Attendees have reportedly left notes about the late "Golden Girls" at a convention booth, according to the Associated Press.

  • 'Golden Girls' convention in Chicago
    Image 1 of 5

    A fan poses behind a sign at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention in Chicago, which is dedicated to "The Golden Girls." (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

  • 'Golden Girls' convention in Chicago
    Image 2 of 5

    John Schuck (shown the screen above, at left) and Dinah Manoff (at right) were guest stars on "The Golden Girls." The pair spoke at a panel at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention in Chicago, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

  • 'Golden Girls' convention in Chicago
    Image 3 of 5

    Fans of "The Golden Girls" sitcom got access to exclusive vendor booths at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention in Chicago, where merchandise was sold in honor of the show. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

  • 'Golden Girls' convention in Chicago
    Image 4 of 5

    Fans of "The Golden Girls" dressed up and posed with an enlarged show prop replica of Sophia Petrillo's trademark purse at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

  • 'Golden Girls' convention in Chicago
    Image 5 of 5

    Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention attendees perused and left notes at the event's vendors market. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

"The Golden Girls" TV show debuted in 1985 and went on to have seven seasons. 

It focused on the fictional lives of Getty (Sophia Petrillo), Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak), McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux) and White (Rose Nylund) as they navigated their golden years in a shared home in Miami.

The show gave life to three spin-offs, including "The Golden Palace," "Empty Nest" and "Nurses."

'GOLDEN GIRLS' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES SELL OUT AT TARGET 

Fans of the show have been expressing their love for the show with live events. 

One of those includes a "Golden Fans at Sea" cruise that’ll be hosted on a ship from Celebrity Cruises.

The convention in Chicago is said to be the "first ever" of its kind, according to Hudson.

Drag queen performers dressed as characters from "The Golden Girls" at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention for in Chicago.

Drag queen performers dressed as characters from "The Golden Girls" at the Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan convention for in Chicago. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

"This is a convention for fans of the greatest TV sitcom," Hudson told Fox News Digital.

"And fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ are the best fans in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We came together by the thousands — and with about 25 drag queens — this weekend to celebrate friendship, cheesecake and laughter," he continued. "We couldn't be happier with the reception."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus