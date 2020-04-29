Girl, 3, surprised on quarantine birthday with parade of favorite garbage trucks
One kid’s trash is another kid’s treasure.
A surprise car parade of garbage trucks made a little girl’s quarantine birthday an epic one to remember. Leslie Riley’s daughter Lena recently turned 3, and the birthday girl was saluted by seven trash trucks with a celebratory drive-by on April 18.
With a little help from a friend, the fleet of waste management trucks cruised by the family’s home in Henderson, Nev., to wish Lena a very happy birthday. One was even decorated with pink balloons, banners and a birthday sign, making the display all the more special; Riley described her kiddo as “blue-truck obsessed” in a grateful Facebook post.
“My heart might explode from happiness today! I didn’t think Lena’s birthday parade with decorated cars by so many of my amazing friends could be topped. But I was wrong!!” the proud mom wrote online last week. “This morning we woke up to a visit from … SEVEN Republic Services trash trucks swinging by to wish my blue-truck obsessed 3-year old a happy birthday!!”
“Times are hard right now, but the world is good & people are kind. Maybe that’s why I can’t stop crying when I think about how awesome this surprise was!” she added.
From car parades to socially-distanced serenades on the front lawn, Americans are creatively shifting gears to commemorate special moments and milestones during the coronavirus pandemic.
If someone you love will soon be celebrating a birthday, here are five easy ways to make it sweet while sticking closer to home.