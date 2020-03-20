Family safely celebrates grandma's 95th birthday during coronavirus outbreak

Happy birthday, Grandma!

A New York woman recently celebrated her 95th birthday with her family at home – practicing safe social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic, of course.

On March 18, Kathleen Byrne of Syracuse turned 95 and received a special visit from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with many other family members joining in via FaceTime.

The nonagenarian matriarch is dearly loved by her seven sons, 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, Syracuse.com reports – though none of them could get too close during the festive fete.

SHOULD COUPLES CANCEL OR POSTPONE WEDDINGS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS?

Though Grandma Kathleen remains in good health, granddaughter Sara Byrne said, she is currently self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak as a preventative measure, according to Insider.

Because the Byrne family’s plans to celebrate their matriarch’s birthday at a local restaurant this weekend were dashed over coronavirus concerns, they came up with a sweet plan B.

On Tuesday, the kin gathered on her front lawn with balloons and letter signs spelling out “Happy Birthday” to sing a rousing rendition of the classic birthday tune – while cautiously remaining a few feet apart from one another to practice safe social distancing.

From her front porch, Grandma Kathleen smiled and waved during the serenade, apparently thrilled with the heartfelt tribute.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I love it. I’m sorry we aren’t all together,” the birthday girl said, per Syracuse.com. “But you are all together.”

Thoughtfully, Grandma Kathleen also shared a shoutout for one of her grandchildren, who has the same birthday and turned 17.

"It's definitely a different birthday, but it's one we'll obviously always remember," Sara told Insider.

As for the overnight hype, Grandma Kathleen’s internet stardom comes as no surprise to the Byrne crew.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We always said if we were to ever get famous it would be because of Grandma Byrne," she added.