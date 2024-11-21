Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

16 gifts for outdoorsy people you can find during Black Friday

Help your family and friends get outdoors with these gifts

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Don't know where to get good outdoor gear? These gifts are perfect for beginner and advanced outdoor enthusiasts. 

Don't know where to get good outdoor gear? These gifts are perfect for beginner and advanced outdoor enthusiasts.  (iStock )

Black Friday is when you want to start checking off people on your holiday list. There are major sales on just about everything, so you should have no problem finding a little something for everyone. If you’ve got outdoorsy people on your list that like to hike, camp or snowshoe, this list can help you get gifts they won’t be able to stop talking about.

Retailers like Amazon, L.L. Bean, Eddie Bauer and Columbia are all joining in on the Black Friday sales. They have sleeping bags, tents, boots, hats and camping gear on sale for hundreds off. Check out all the deals these retailers have this Black Friday.

Eddie Bauer

Amazon

Columbia

L.L. Bean

Eddie Bauer

Karakoram -30 sleeping bag: on sale for $399.50

Original price: $799

Stay warm while camping, no matter how cold it gets. 

Stay warm while camping, no matter how cold it gets.  (Eddie Bauer)

The camper in your life will love this professional-level Karakoram sleeping bag that can withstand temperatures as low as -30. It’s made from water-repellent materials, but it’s still lightweight enough to hike with.

WINTER CAMPING GEAR THAT WILL HELP YOU STAY WARM WHILE YOU’RE IN THE WOODS

Trekking poles: on sale for $27.50

Original price: $55

Hike with ease with the help of trekking poles. 

Hike with ease with the help of trekking poles.  (Eddie Bauer)

Hikers of all kinds can always use a good pair of trekking poles like these from Eddie Bauer. They’re designed for all-season use, so they’re ideal for summer and winter hikers. They break down into three sections for easy storage as well.

Rechargeable glow-in-the-dark collapsible lantern: on sale for $22.50

Original price: $45

Light up your tent while camping. 

Light up your tent while camping.  (Eddie Bauer)

Spending time outdoors often means spending time in the dark. A rechargeable collapsible lantern is easy to bring along for a quick source of light when needed. This one also glows in the dark, so you'll never lose it.

Water-repellent outdoor blanket: on sale for $27.50

Original price: $55

Easily carry this blanket anywhere.

Easily carry this blanket anywhere. (Eddie Bauer)

Campers, hikers and anyone who likes to spend time relaxing outside will appreciate this water-repellent outdoor blanket. It rolls up and has a handle for easy carrying.

Amazon

Coleman 3-burner propane camping stove: on sale for $126.30

Original price: $179.99

A practical gift for campers. 

A practical gift for campers.  (Amazon )

Coleman propane camping stoves are a classic for a reason. They’re durable, compact and easy to use. There are built-in wind panels that make cooking easier, and campers can fit two 12-inch pans or three eight-inch pans.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

10 FOOD STORAGE ESSENTIALS FOR TRAVELING OR CAMPING

Rechargeable hand warmers: on sale for $23.69

Original price: $37.99

Your hands will stay warm for hours with these hand warmers. 

Your hands will stay warm for hours with these hand warmers.  (Amazon )

Is there a winter hiker in your family? Or someone who works outside? Rechargeable hand warmers can help folks who spend their time outside keep their hands warm. The hand warmers can be recharged quickly and are compact enough to easily fit into any pocket.

Heated soft shell jacket: on sale for $114.39

Original price: $200

A heated jacket is great for anyone who spends their whole day outside.

A heated jacket is great for anyone who spends their whole day outside. (Amazon )

Get the outdoorsy people in your life a heated soft shell jacket. In the jacket, there’s a fast-charging power bank that evenly heats the entire jacket. The jacket itself is made of a water-repellent fabric and has a soft inner shell.

LED beanie: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $15.99

Light up the road ahead while on evening walks. 

Light up the road ahead while on evening walks.  (Amazon)

Winter outdoor enthusiasts could use a new beanie and an LED light to stay safe while out in the evening. This LED beanie from Amazon combines both into one gift. There are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from, and the LED light is easily replaceable.

Backpack with cooler and chair: on sale for $34.99

Original price: $46.99

A great gift for fishermen and women. 

A great gift for fishermen and women.  (Amazon )

A backpack with a built-in cooler and chair is great for the fishermen or fisherwomen in your life. They can carry all their gear and snacks in the backpack, their drinks in the lined cooler and sit while fishing on the fold down chair.

Columbia

Men's Gunnison™ Omni-Heat™ boot: on sale for $60

Original price: $120

Waterproof, comfortable hiking boots. 

Waterproof, comfortable hiking boots.  (Columbia)

A good pair of hiking boots that can handle any condition is the ideal gift for hikers and walkers. Columbia’s Gunnison Omni-Heat boot can easily conquer wet and cold conditions. The all-terrain traction outsoles can handle advanced trails while keeping the wearer’s feet warm.

Women's Powder Lite™ vest: on sale for $75

Original price: $100

Outdoor enthusiasts can stay warm with this vest. 

Outdoor enthusiasts can stay warm with this vest.  (Columbia)

A women’s Powder Lite vest will keep anyone who spends fall and winter outside warm. It has a thermal-reflective material that will trap heat, and it’s water-resistant, so it’s helpful while hiking or walking in the rain.

Convey™ rolltop backpack: on sale for $63.75

Original price: $85

Stuff as much camping or hiking gear as you need to in this bag. 

Stuff as much camping or hiking gear as you need to in this bag.  (Columbia)

The Convey rolltop backpack is a hiker’s dream. It fits two water bottles and has a huge inner pocket and a rolltop that’s easy to open and close. There are also reflective safety accents and contoured padded shoulder straps that make it comfortable to wear even on long hikes.

L.L. Bean

Waterproof outdoor blanket: on sale for $44.99

Original price: $69

Stay warm and dry with this outdoor blanket. 

Stay warm and dry with this outdoor blanket.  (L.L. Bean)

L.L. Bean’s waterproof outdoor blankets are built for cool, wet weather. It’s a versatile blanket with a waterproof backing that keeps out moisture. The other side has a soft fleece feel for keeping warm.

Trailblazer headlamp: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $49.95

This headlamp has a unique, stylish headband. 

This headlamp has a unique, stylish headband.  (L.L. Bean)

A new headlamp is a good gift for walkers, hikers and anyone who wants to get outside even when it’s dark. The Trailblazer headlamp is not only bright and comfortable to wear, it’s stylish, too. The battery can be recharged over and over again via a micro USB.

Adults' explore snowshoes: on sale for $174

Original price: $269.95

Snowshoers will appreciate these advanced snowshoes. 

Snowshoers will appreciate these advanced snowshoes.  (L.L. Bean)

Snowshoers who want to take their game up to the next level will absolutely love these advanced explore snowshoes. They’re made for more intense hiking and hikes that last most of the day.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Northern Guide 4-person tent: on sale for $309

Original price: $449

A tent the whole family can fit into. 

A tent the whole family can fit into.  (L.L. Bean)

Upgrade the tent of any camper in your life by getting this Northern Guide four-person tent. It’s extremely weatherproof, so it’s ideal for more hardcore campers. There’s also a rear mud room that holds muddy boots and other camping gear, so the tent is as comfortable as possible.

Deals