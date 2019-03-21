Get the Look: Joanna Gaines' glowing, natural makeup

Between saying farewell to “Fixer Upper”, growing the Magnolia brand, and welcoming baby number five, Joanna Gaines has been all smiles through a few years of big changes — and always empowered by a signature beauty look: The busy Waco, Tex. supermom famously did her own hair and makeup while filming the hit HGTV show, a decision she wouldn’t have had any other way.

“This is actually my choice and I don’t really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and ‘shine spots,’” Gaines wrote in a blog post of her easy approach to everyday cosmetics. “So I just carry around a pretty basic little bag of makeup to get me through the longer filming days.”

Fans eager to recreate the design maven’s effortless, gorgeous makeup look at home will happy to learn that the steps are as easy as pie, according to one makeup industry expert. Kelli J. Bartlett, artistic director of Glamsquad, told Fox News that copying Gaines' glowing, dewy look is “all about” embracing your features, and keeping things simple.

“Joanna's signature look is bronzed, natural skin, nude glossy lips and defined eyes,” Bartlett said. For starters, she recommends “prepping the skin with a mixture of Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyluronic Cloud Cream and Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing” in order to enrich the complexion with a “warm tint” and plenty of moisture.

“Next, conceal only where necessary and brighten the under eye using NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, blended out with your finger,” she continued. “Joanna's signature stare is created by lining the upper and lower lash line with a black liner pencil in the deepest black, like Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil and several coats of Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Mascara.”

Finally, the makeup pro advises slicking on a coat of Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in shade 013, which she describes as the “perfect beige, neutral lip gloss” for plumping and smoothing lips.

“This look is all about being effortless and natural, so don't overthink it!” Bartlett added, in sage advice that the former HGTV star herself would likely approve of.

All primping and pampering aside, Gaines has previously revealed that she believes true beauty begins from within.

“As I am getting older the idea of beauty is very different for me, yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose. I know I’m meant to raise my children well, to love my husband well, and to help others in their home,” the 40-year-old celeb dished in a February 2018 interview with Darling magazine. “When I do these things, that’s when I feel beautiful.”

“Deal with the issues of your heart and allow your beauty to be defined from a whole place from within,” Gaines continued. “Once a woman finds that kind of beautiful … I feel like she can really change the world.”

