10 Amazon finds to help you get in shape for summer

Workout from home with compact equipment that can fit anywhere

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Whether you want to take up yoga or want a regular walking routine, these items can help.  (iStock)

Whether you want to spend all summer on the beach, hiking or just sunbathing in your own yard, getting healthy now can help make the season all that more enjoyable. You don’t need a fancy gym membership to get in shape, either.

Amazon has a wide variety of exercise equipment that you can easily use in your home, making working out easier than ever.

Under Desk Elliptical Machine $219, was $299

Easily workout even when you're sitting down with this elliptical machine.  (Amazon)

Workout while you work with this elliptical machine that fits snugly under any desk. You can choose between different modes to advance your workout while the digital monitor tracks your progress. You can also check out the elliptical options available at Walmart.

MERACH Rowing Machine $299.99, was $399.99

Add a rowing machine to your home gym.  (Amazon)

Rowing machines exercise your whole body, and they’re fun to use! With this rowing machine, you also get access to the Merach app with free workout courses. These rowers can also be ordered for pickup or delivery from Walmart

Brebebe Door Anchor Strap for Resistance Bands Exercises $27.99 was $34.99

Workout anywhere with this anchor and resistance band set you can attach to your door.  (Amazon)

Whether you live in a house or small apartment, this door anchor strap with resistance bands provides an easy way to work out. Just attach the anchor to any door and use the resistance bands of your choosing to start a regular arm workout. 

2 in 1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill $279.64, was $328.99

Add an exercise routine to your workday with this treadmill you can put under your desk.  (Amazon)

If you have a standing desk, this electric treadmill is small enough to fit underneath it. It’s lightweight, easy to move around and is quiet, so you can even use it while you’re on work calls.

Caromix Folding Exercise Bike, 4 in 1 Stationary Bike $139.99, was $189.99

Get multiple forms of exercise with this folding bike.  (Amazon)

This exercise bike offers four pieces of exercise equipment in one. Ride in an upright or reclined position and use the resistance bands while you ride for added endurance. When you’re done, easily fold it up and store it away. 

Core & Abdominal Trainers $99.99

Exercise your abs with this easy-to-use machine.  (Amazon)

Ab workouts can be difficult, but this abdominal trainer makes the experience easier. The heavy-duty metal frame keeps the trainer sturdy while you work on your core. Plus, it comes with resistance bands you can use on arm day.

WONDER CORE SMART Sit Up Exercise Equipment $99.99

Easily do sit-ups with this ab machine.  (Amazon)

If you want a simple way to strengthen your core, this sit-up machine can help. It’s easy to use. Just sit on the pad and lean back, and the springs help create resistance, so you can work out without straining your back.

Ab Roller Wheel with Knee Mat &Timer $31.50 was $39

Stay entertained while you exercise with this ab roller with a built-in phone holder.  (Amazon)

An ab roller wheel is easy to use and helps you workout your arms and core. This one takes it up a notch and includes a knee mat, so you can stay comfortable and a place to put your phone, so you can watch your favorite shows while exercising.

LALAHIGH Portable Home Gym System $49.99 was $79.88

Do push-up and get an arm workout with this home gym setup.  (Amazon)

If you want a whole gym in one small piece of equipment, a portable home gym is the perfect solution. It includes a push up board and resistance bands set, allowing you to work out every part of your body. This gym option is also available from Walmart

HemingWeigh Yoga Set $59.99, was $75.99

Add some yoga to your workout routine with this yoga set.  (Amazon)

A regular yoga routine is the perfect workout, and helps you create a mindfulness habit at the same time. This yoga set includes a yoga mat, a yoga strap for stretching, two yoga blocks and two microfiber towels. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.