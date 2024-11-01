Get your garden winter-ready with these 10 products

Prepare your garden for freezing temperatures with a few easy steps to ensure it is healthy in spring. Start by taking extra care of your garden soil to protect trees and shrubs and remove any weeds to avoid depositing seeds in the soil that could regenerate in the spring.

If you compost, invest in a well-insulated bin to help the decomposition process in the colder months. You should also turn off sprinkler systems or other watering systems you use to avoid damage when it frosts. It might also be wise to pay attention to the wildlife in your area. Providing fresh water for wildlife to drink is especially important during months when the temperatures drop below zero.

Here are 10 products that will help get your garden winter-ready:

Wintertime doesn't have to bring a stop to composting your food and yard scraps. If you are already composting, add extra insulation to your bin with dry leaves or straw. If you are new to it, try the Exaco Aerobin 400 Insulated Compost bin. This bin features double-wall polystyrene-core sides for year-round compost production with a patented "lung" system and a four-gallon reservoir that collects leachate to dilute to make "compost tea." For beginners, a kitchen countertop composter like this Joseph Joseph 1 Gallon Compost Bin with Odor Filter, $30 at Wayfair, is a good option.

Put down a layer of bark mulch, like Earthgro by Scotts Mulch at Home Depot, to help prevent weeds from popping up next spring. It's also a great way to absorb excess moisture, prevent rotting and give your more delicate shrubs extra protection during the harsh winter months.

Invest in blankets for your delicate shrubs, like these freeze protection covers from Amazon. These blankets are made of high-quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants. They are easy to get on and off. If you want to cover more square footage, try this floating row cover for $29.02 at Home Depot.

Flowering shrubs, like hydrangeas and roses, benefit from being wrapped in burlap. This gardening burlap roll from Amazon allows you to customize it according to your DIY needs. You can also buy a roll of burlap for $15.99 at Home Depot.

Store garden decorations, drain hoses, tools, containers and gardening gear in this garden shed from Wayfair. This attractive Keter shed will look great in your backyard, garden area, or next to the pool. Its neutral colors and wood-look texture are great for any setting. This Suncast 54 Cubic Feet Vertical Storage Shed, $399 on Amazon, offers versatile storage space without taking up much space.

Protect your garden furniture from the harsh winter with a cover. This rectangular patio heavy-duty table cover from Amazon is tough enough to keep rain, hail, snow, dust, leaves and bird droppings away. Plastic clips and heavy-duty elastic draw cords secured to table legs make this cover effective, especially during high winds and severe weather. Buy an umbrella cover for $24.57 from Covers and All.

Keep your bird baths from freezing with this Bird Bath Heater from Amazon. This heater will keep the standard birdbath from freezing in winter, and it is thermostatically controlled to operate only when necessary. It can be used in different birdbaths, such as metal, plastic, stone, or glass. This heated bird bath, $195 from Wayfair, mounts to any wooden deck rail and provides ice-free water all winter.

This Amazon bird feeder features a retro pagoda design. It offers a feeding spot for sparrows and is easy to assemble. Keep your bird feeders topped up with this 8-pound bag of winter energy blend seed wild bird food for $19.99 at Chewy.com.

Plant bulbs for springtime in early winter. This Narcissus Mix of 50 Bulbs on Amazon will be a delight when they flower in the spring. These tulip bulbs, $16.88 at Home Depot, are worth looking forward to.

Make sure your faucets are protected from frigid weather with these faucet covers from Amazon. These covers slide onto your faucet and fasten easily with a hook-and-loop strap and cord. This sock faucet cover, $4.52 at Home Depot, slips on to protect faucets against winter freeze-ups.