Make garden upkeep easier with these 7 garden accessories

Building and planting a garden is only half the battle. You need to protect it from weeds, harvest your goods and maintain the landscape around it or else your garden could soon be overrun with unwanted weeds and bugs.

A few key pieces of garden equipment can help you manage your garden during the growing months, so you can have a picturesque landscape all spring, summer and fall.

Here’s our list of seven garden accessories worth checking out.

Gardeners with shrubs, hedges and small trees will appreciate a pair of electric shears. They’re easy to hold and make trimming thicker plants a breeze. Amazon and Lowes both have a pair of electric shears for just under $50.

Tall hedges, trees and bushes require an extendable trimmer to help you reach up without putting yourself in danger. A cordless pole trimmer is easy to use and comes with a rechargeable battery. Grab a Vivosun branded trimmer on Amazon for a little over $100 or get a more powerful Craftsman branded trimmer from Lowes for just over $160.

Before you build raised beds or put rock or mulch down, put down landscaping fabric. This fabric is designed to keep weeds from growing and suppresses any weeds already there. You’ll thank yourself in the future for laying down the fabric, since you won’t have to deal with as many weeds.

You can get different thicknesses depending on your landscaping needs from both Lowes and Amazon.

Have you ever grabbed at a weed and just the top comes out, with the roots still anchored into the ground? This just causes the weeds to grow back again and again. Instead, you need a weeder tool that you stick over the weed to pull up the roots and all.

Amazon has the original Grampa’s Weeder brand that is reliable and efficient. Walmart also has the same weeder tool.

Pesky grass can distract from the beauty of your garden. A small electric lawn mower can help you move throughout your garden and the rest of your yard. Amazon has a lawn mover that easily converts into a weedwhacker as needed. Lowes also has a small electric lawn mower that’s easy to start and push.

As funny as it sounds, an action hoe is a weeding tool that helps you pull up small weeds with ease. They’re affordable, easy-to-use tools you can get at most major hardware stores like Lowes and Ace Hardware.

You can get through weeds quickly and efficiently with a weedwhacker. There are battery-operated models, electric models and gas options. Amazon has an electric option for just over $50. Lowes has a battery-powered weedwhacker for just under $100.