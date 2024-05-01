10 garden tools every gardener should have

Gardening is a relaxing hobby that comes with beautiful flowers, tasty herbs and hearty fruits and veggies. When you get started gardening, a few helpful tools can make the process a lot easier. Gardening gloves, a good hose, shears and a wheelbarrow are just a few tools you should have on hand to easily plant, weed and move soil as needed.

Here are 10 garden tools all gardeners should consider adding to their potting shed.

A good pair of gardening gloves makes digging in the dirt easier on your hands. Plus, during allergy season when you’re cleaning out your garden, gloves help you avoid touching your face with pollen-ridden hands. Amazon has a basic two-pack of gloves you can get in different colors. Lowes also has more decorative glove options for gardeners that want fancier, more durable gloves.

When you need to plant seedlings or make holes for seeds, a hand trowel is what you’ll want to use. It’s a small hand shovel that makes digging into soil much easier, especially for in-ground planting. You can get hand trowels for just a few dollars at Walmart. Or, get a hand tool pack at Lowes, which includes a trowel and other helpful tools.

Newly planted plants need frequent watering, so a hose is a must if you plan to have luscious gardens. You can get a 50-foot hose with a nozzle included from Walmart for under $30. Amazon also has a longer, 100-foot hose and nozzle for under $60.

When you start moving soil and dirt around, you’ll be thankful you have a wheelbarrow on hand. Gardeners who want a heavy-duty wheelbarrow for constant use should check out Home Depot’s options. Gardeners on a budget may want to stick with more affordable options Walmart offers.

Pruning shears help you cut back dead plants and weed any unwanted plants. Amazon has a five-pack of different shears for various plant varieties. Felco also has professional-level shears for gardeners that have been gardening for years.

A weeding knife doubles as a knife for cutting out weeds and a small trowel for digging. Get an affordable weeding knife from Amazon or opt for a professional Japanese-style weeding knife from Garrett Wade.

Planting larger bushes and trees calls for a more intense shovel than just a hand trowel. That way you can dig deeper, wider holes more quickly. You can get a simple, reliable shovel from Amazon for under $40. Gardeners without a lot of storage space may appreciate a folding shovel from Bare Bones Living instead.

Come harvest time, a gathering apron helps you collect your harvest efficiently. Walmart has a basic tan harvesting apron for just under $15. Gardeners who want a more unique harvesting apron can find different colors and patterns on Amazon.

Gardening involves a lot of kneeling, both to harvest, plant and weed the garden. You can get a simple pad to put down from Walmart. You can also get a kneeling bench from Amazon that comes with side storage.

A bulb planter helps you transplant bulbs into the ground without all the pesky digging. You can get a hand-held bulb planter from Lowes for under $5 or get a standing bulb planter for under $40 from Amazon.

