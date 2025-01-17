What you need to throw the perfect Galentine's Day party 

Galentine's Day is just around the corner. If you want to show your friends and family some love with a party. Here is what you need to create a fun, celebratory atmosphere with your close female friends to celebrate Galentine's Day in style.

Include a festive spread with heart-shaped appetizers, themed decorations and small, thoughtful gifts for each guest and plan for a fun activity. Some suggestions you can consider are cake decorating, painting, or for easy fun, try karaoke. The bottom line should be prioritizing quality time together and sharing special moments.

Here are 10 picks that will help you throw a great Galentine's Day party:

Make your party one to remember with a fun game to mix things up. What do you meme? Sip or spill from Walmart is a great game for a girl's night in and simple to play. Just draw a Spill card. Then, do what it says or pass it to another player. If you choose to pass, you must pull a Sip card and do what it says. Or take things up a notch and set the stage for karaoke with this machine for $59.99 from Amazon that comes with two wireless microphones.

Original price: $12.97

These fortune cookies from Amazon come in red and pink with Galentine's-themed fortunes. They are great treats for your party or make an awesome guest favor. These heart macarons, 24 for $54.99 from Harry and David, are also a great and delicious choice to cater your party.

Serve desserts or sweet treats on this beautiful floral tiered tray from Walmart's Bridgerton collection. This pack of three pink three-tiered cupcake trays, $18.99 from Amazon, is also great for the occasion.

These stemless wine glasses, which come in a set of six from Amazon, are perfect for the occasion. The glasses are customized for Galentine's Day and make the ideal party decor for your guests. For more upscale elegance, try this adorable Sculpted Bow Stemmed Wine Glass, $18 for two at Urban Outfitters, which are great for bubbly drinks.

Patchology's Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gel Patches, a pack of five from Ulta, are a petal pink color and make a great party activity or party favor for your Galentine's event. The pack of eye gels costs $15 at Walmart.

Nothing captures the season better than chocolate-covered strawberries. Treat your guests to decadent Shari's Berries dipped and drizzled in pink confections. Your guests will also enjoy dipping berries and other treats in this three-tier chocolate fountain, which costs $24.99 from Walmart.

Set your cheeses and meats on this Paris Hilton four-piece, heart-shaped cheese board set. The set includes a sizeable heart-shaped bamboo cutting board and three cheese knives. This heart-shaped serving tray, $12.99 from Amazon, has a unique design that can be perfect for setting the party's food.

Set the scene for your party with Galentine's Day-themed decorations. This all-in-one set from Amazon comes with foiled heart balloons and later heart balloons in shades of pink, white and red. Plus, you get red foil balloons that spell out Galentine's and many rose petals. This set of party decor, $9.99 from Walmart, includes hanging swirls customized for Galentine's Day party.

Add a touch of festive fun to your table with the Galentine's Day Gang napkins. These napkins, printed with the Galentine's Day Gang, come in a pack of 50. For an elegant table setting, consider the Netflix Bridgerton Floral Utensil Holders, $3 for 8 at Walmart. These holders feature an elegant pink and purple floral pattern with gold foil embellishments.

For an elegant touch to your brunch, consider the dainty and charming glass plates from Walmart. These plates are great for setting the tone for a sophisticated gathering. If you prefer a more girly aesthetic, these beautiful floral dessert plates, $25.99 for four at Amazon, are a great choice.