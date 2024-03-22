6 gag gifts perfect for celebrating April Fool's Day

Spring has officially kicked off and that means blooms galore, allergy season, and, for some, the anticipation of one of the silliest days of the year – April Fool's Day. If you are into practical jokes and hoaxes, April 1st is your day to celebrate!

We've got you covered if you are short on creative hoaxes to pull off. We've picked six silly gag gifts for lighthearted fun this April Fool's Day. With only a week left to shop, you can make sure your prank gifts are delivered on time by ordering through a fast delivery website like Amazon. If you're an Amazon Prime member , you can have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. Join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

2022 New Yoda Toothpaste Topper $9.85

We know it's a wee bit gross, but Star Wars fans will have a big laugh when they wake up on April 1st to this 2022 New Yoda Toothpaste Topper . The baby Grogu toothpaste topper replaces the original cap, so when you squeeze, it looks like the baby is spitting up. It's a great gift for May 4th, too! Or opt for this Pooping Toothpaste Cap , which is also bound to elicit laughs. It's available at Walmart for $9.81.



FUN delivery Meow Hear This $11.99

FUN delivery's Meow Hear This ranks high on the scale of easy, zero-damage, memorable pranks. It is a small, thin, adhesive-backed device that emits meows every 15 or so seconds. The first meow is rather standard and calm, and the second one is a bit more urgent-sounding. The device is small, so it is hard to locate. This hidden noise maker, available at Walmart, includes sounds of cricket chirps, beeping noises and more.

Invisible Dog Leash - Great Gag! $11.09

Your neighbors will laugh or wonder if all is well when they see you walking your invisible dog on this Harness-Style Leash. This leash makes it seem like you have an invisible dog.

WHAT ON EARTH Climbing Squirrel Figurine $26.99

They will do a double take when they look out the window and see this realistic climbing squirrel figurine wearing a helmet! The figurine is made of weather-resistant resin that won't crack or fade. You can also get it on sale now at Whatonearth.com .

Pranklopedia $9.99

If you are still deciding what sort of prank to pull, start your research with this Pranklopedia . It is a boisterous collection of over 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to pull on friends, siblings and parents. The book is available in paperback format, or you can download it instantly on a Kindle .



Gagster Electric Shock Pen and Marker Prank Set $14.99

Opt for this classic prank electric shocking pen and marker set for April Fools' Day Pranks. This set emits an electric shock when pressed on paper and functions as a writing instrument.