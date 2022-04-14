FOX Sports' Ryan Satin goes viral with Dave & Buster's proposal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Planning a marriage proposal can be a challenging task.

FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin found the perfect way to propose to his girlfriend of seven years, and it involved a little help from Dave & Buster’s.

Satin, 35, told Fox News Digital that got the idea to propose to Erica Steiner, 31, at the restaurant and video arcade because he and Steiner have been collecting game tickets during the time that they’ve known each other.

"It’s something we bonded over our whole relationship," Satin said. "We're very much like the same person in two different bodies."

Over the years, Satin and Steiner’s digital collection reached tens of thousands of tickets, and the pair often joked that they had enough tickets to buy a house or a Dave & Buster’s franchise.

Satin told Steiner that they’d finally redeem their tickets for a big prize on her birthday, which took place on Saturday, April 9.

But, in the background, Satin actually reached out to a local Dave & Buster’s location in their home state of California, and arranged a surprise engagement party.

Satin met with the arcade’s manager and arranged for a custom placard to be made for the engagement ring he had ready. The placard said, "Wedding Ring: Seven years’ worth of tickets."

The ring and placard were placed in the arcade’s prize locker when the couple finally arrived for their birthday date night.

Steiner’s friends joined the couple for dinner, and she thought nothing of it since she had gone out to celebrate in the first place.

"I'm just glad he told me to wear heels and do my hair and makeup before we went out without blowing any surprises," Steiner told Fox News Digital.

She had been told that they were there to cash their 20,000-plus ticket collection and Satin had suggested they dress up to make a funny video about their monumental ticket purchase.

"I truly had no idea he was going to propose until I saw a ring and a label that said wedding ring," Steiner said. "It all got together in my mind very quickly in little pieces and it just all happened so fast. As this was all happening, I turned to my left and I see everyone who I love is there. It was crazy."

Satin proposed to Steiner with the "legendary" round diamond he inherited from his grandmother, which he had reset with a platinum band.

Their engagement has been seen by millions after Satin’s proposal video was shared on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Reddit.

The pair both said it has been surreal to see their engagement go viral, but they appreciate all the love and kind words they’ve received from family, friends and social media users.

"It's just been like a constant flow of screaming and crying from everyone we know, basically," Steiner said.

Satin said he had originally planned on proposing to Steiner two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a death in the family made him postpone it until he found the "right time."

He wanted to surprise Steiner, who is a full-time caregiver for her mother, who has dementia.

"It's so cliché, but Erica is literally the only person I've ever met, where we actually finish each other's sentences," Satin said.

The pair haven’t set a date yet, but they are hoping to get married soon and continue adding to their ticket collection.

On Monday, Dave & Buster’s publicly congratulated the couple on its Twitter account and offered to host a wedding reception for Satin and Steiner at its company headquarters.

"It really depends on you know how quickly we can make everything happen without being an inconvenience to our friends and family and making them rush to do it," Satin said. "But, we'd love to get married within a year."