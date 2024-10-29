Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Four dreaded letters for airline passengers, plus family farm grows White House Christmas tree

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
SSSS extra security split

Social media users are going viral for sharing their experiences with the dreaded "SSSS" that may appear on a boarding pass, which means they have been selected to go through initial security. (The Mobile Homie)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

TURBULENCE AHEAD – Airline travelers are sharing the details behind the dreaded letters "SSSS" that can appear on a boarding pass. Here's what they mean.

CANDY CRUSHIN' IT – Celebrity chef Andrew Gruel of California shares tips to help families save money on Halloween candy and still be the coolest house on the street.

AMERICA'S CHRISTMAS TREE – The owners of Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland, North Carolina, speak about how they grew the tree that was selected by the White House.

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

HUDDLE UP – Camping in the winter requires warm sleeping quarters and waterproof gear. Continue reading…

Deals