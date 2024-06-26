Founder of 'Duck Duck Jeep' dies; vehicle community mourns woman who unintentionally started trend

The originator of the concept known as "Jeep Ducking" has unexpectedly passed away.

When you buy a Jeep, you instantly become part of a community.

Now, the Jeep community has come together to express condolences to the family of Allison Parliament, the founder of "Jeep Ducking," who unexpectedly died on June 22, 2024.

There are many nuances only Jeep owners understand, such as the subtle wave two Jeep drivers give when they pass each other on the street.

If you drive a Jeep, you may find a small rubber duck placed on your car while you're out doing your shopping. This trend was started by Parliament in 2020.

As the story is told, it was 2020 when Parliament bought a bag of rubber ducks at a discount store with the intent of scattering them around a friend's apartment.

When she was leaving, she saw a Jeep and decided to gift one to the owner with a note attached that said, "Have a Great Day."

After this small act of kindness, "Jeep Ducking" was born.

This unexpectedly turned out to be a phenomenon that quickly spread among Jeep owners around the world.

Now, Jeep owners display all the ducks they've been given on their dashboard like a badge of honor.

Parliament's mother, Cheryl, shared the news of her daughter's death on social media.

"Thank you all for being patient as I made the trip to get to Allison. We were waiting for confirmation of her sudden death," the mother wrote.

"It gives us peace to see how happy our daughter made people in the Jeep community and beyond."

"Allison passed away on June 22nd at her home in Canada of natural causes. It was [peaceful]. We are still processing all of this and want to thank everyone who has made posts. Even though we have not been able to respond, we are reading them, and it gives us peace to see how happy our daughter made people in the Jeep community and beyond."

Since the news of her death spread, the Jeep community has flooded Parliament's social media pages, sharing kind messages and posting ducks in her honor.

There have also been condolences shared through the "Duck Duck Jeep" Facebook group.

The group of over 80,000 members shares photos of the ducks they find on their vehicles and the ones they give others.