Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Former NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1K tip at NC restaurant

Former wide receiver on the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, tweeted a photo of the tip

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, a former wide receiver on the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, recently left a huge tip for one lucky server at a North Carolina restaurant. 

On Wednesday, Johnson, 44, tweeted a photo of his bill from Stephanie’s Restaurant II in Greensboro.

Though his meal only cost $24.39, Johnson left a $1,000 tip, according to the post.

FORMER NFL GREAT CHAD JOHNSON LEAVES $1,000 TIP AT FLORIDA RESTAURANT

Chad Ochocinco Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, is pictured during a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on November 25, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, is pictured during a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on November 25, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

"I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself," he wrote on the bill.

Under his signature, Johnson also wrote: "‘I love you.’"

EX-NFL CHAD JOHNSON SPREADS GOOD TIDINGS WITH HUGE TIP FOR FLORIDA RESTAURANT WORKER

Along with the photo on Twitter, the former football great also included a Biblical citation in the caption: "Proverbs 11:25."

In the New International Version, that passage of scripture says: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed," according to Biblegateway.com.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson and Stephanie’s Restaurant II for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Since Johnson posted the photo online, it has been retweeted 1,050 times and has garnered more than 19,300 likes. 

Johnson left a generous tip at a North Carolina restaurant earlier this week. He is pictured here in 2018 discussing "Warriors of Liberty City" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. 

Johnson left a generous tip at a North Carolina restaurant earlier this week. He is pictured here in 2018 discussing "Warriors of Liberty City" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City.  (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"I was once a server," one person commented. "Seeing things like this is so touching. It’s amazing to see people give to servers."

"People don’t realize how much this stuff matters," another wrote, in part. "The tip is dope but showing love means the world esp [sic] working in the service industry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

This isn't the first time Johnson dropped a $1,000 tip for a restaurant worker.

In 2020, he left the same amount on a $37 tab at a Florida restaurant and shared a photo of the bill on Twitter. He captioned "Proverbs 11:25" on that post as well. 

"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU," Johnson wrote on the bill.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 