Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

'Flying naked' and 'seat squatters' among this year's viral travel trends

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
woman with major ear pain on flight

Travelers may have participated in, or noticed, a few different travel trends that emerged in 2024 from "gate lice" to "mattress runs." (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

TRAVEL TALK – From "seat squatters" to "flying naked," these are the top travel trends that made headlines in 2024.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… – Here are the best cities to spend New Year's Eve in America, according to WalletHub.

FOOD TO-GO – Leftovers are igniting a debate as restaurant-goers and etiquette experts weigh in on which food you should and shouldn't take home and how it should be carried out.

fajitas to go in a box

Asking for multiple boxes for to-go leftovers is not a big deal, two restaurateurs told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

NEW YEAR, NEW ME – If your resolution is to take better care of your mental health in 2025, these 14 items may help get you started. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals