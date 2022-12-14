Florida beach living is the carefree answer for one caregiving couple

As we find ourselves in the giving season, I wanted to shine a special spotlight on Kirk and Yvonne, a couple we featured in a recent installment of "American Dream Home: Beach Life."

If there were two people who deserved to find their dream home and dip their toes in the sand, it is these two.

Quaint Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida is spectacular — and they picked the perfect spot for their home search.

They tell us in the episode that they're looking for some "easy living" — and what I loved was how much they embraced the peace and serenity they discovered there. (I picture them wading in the water as I write this!)

Kirk and Yvonne can be seen in the show enjoying "nature’s radio" in Ponte Vedra Beach.

In addition, the housing market is hot there (just like the temperatures), inventory is low, and prices were up 24% up from last year.

This is a couple that has spent most of their professional lives giving back to others.

The fact they could afford to spend about $2 million on a home brought joy to my heart!

Kirk and Yvonne decided to start their own business, Willing Hands. It's a small business that reaches out to those who need a hand.

This is what "American Dream Home" is about: average people, American families, coming together to live out their dreams. A love story that started seven years ago, and now it continues to this day, two kids later — and now grandkids.

Yvonne describes it perfectly: She said they are people who are "willing to help, willing to give, willing to do."

They now have 200 employees, a thrift store — and as of today, a perfect new home as well.

They had very little money in the beginning, but they were able to feed the homeless, help people get a car if they needed it, and help people acquire food if they were hungry.

We caught up with Kirk and Yvonne this past week, after their episode aired.

They sent the loveliest note to "American Dream Home."

"You have no idea how amazing this experience was for us! Just like with buying the house, it was one of those 'is this really happening?' moments."

"This is a memory that we'll share with our friends and family for years to come."

They added, "And then to see ourselves on television — no words. We are grateful that you chose us to represent a typical American couple going through a ‘dream home’ buying process, in a dream location."

Have a great holiday season and continued success with your television endeavors. And if you want to take us on another adventure, we're open! (LOL) Take care and God bless.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.