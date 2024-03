Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Bradenton, Florida, hoarding situation led to the discovery of over 100 floppy-eared bunnies, which are now up for adoption at the local animal shelter.

Hans Wohlgefahrt, the communications coordinator for Manatee County Animal Welfare, told Fox News Digital that 69 rabbits were found alive inside a Bradenton home, while 32 were deceased.

The conditions inside the home were not the best, he said, and it seemed like things got out of control, as rabbits can reproduce very quickly.

When the matter was reported, Wohlgefahrt and others responded, along with police, who ultimately took the rabbits from the home on Feb. 1.

CANADIAN ‘INFLUENCER DOG’ TRAVELS THE WORLD, LIVES LUXURIOUS LIFE WITH 75-PIECE WARDROBE WORTH $2,500

But even though the rabbits were taken from the home, Animal Welfare did not have custody of them until weeks later.

Seventeen of the female rabbits were pregnant, and during the waiting period for gaining custody, medical staff could not treat them for anything other than life-threatening conditions. That meant sterilizations could not be provided.

Several mothers ultimately gave birth to litters consisting of eight or more babies, bumping the number of rabbits in the shelter to well over 100.

NORTH CAROLINA CAT NAMED LILY RESCUED FROM JUNKYARD MOMENTS BEFORE CAR CRUSHING: ‘SOFT PURRS’

"The good thing is our facility has a rabbit wing, and I think we can hold 30-50 rabbits, max," Wohlgefahrt said of the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton. "We’re about busting at the seams. It’s a full house."

With so many rabbits in their possession, Wohlgefahrt and Manatee County Animal Welfare are looking for people who want to help by fostering or adopting one of the furry friends.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ‘OLDEST DOG EVER’ TITLE FOR PORTUGUESE CANINE

All the animals are being sterilized and microchipped and treated for any diseases, though the bulk of the rabbits were generally healthy, according to Wohlgefahrt.

In order to adopt, individuals need to be at least 18 years old. Adoptions are also not limited to Florida residents.

TEXAS WOMAN ORDERS POPPY FLOWERS, GET FLOWERS SHAPED LIKE PUPPY INSTEAD: ‘BEST MISTAKE EVER’

The shelter is waiving adoption fees with hopes that the people who do adopt a rabbit can use the saved funds to purchase a nice crate, food, or anything else to take care of their new family member.

Another option, which the shelter has seen a great response to, is fostering a mother rabbit with her babies for about eight weeks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

During that period, the mother will be able to raise and care for her babies while getting them to the age and weight needed to spay or neuter them.

There are close to 60 rabbits in foster care, though there are still over 100 in the shelter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of these rabbits, or one of their dogs, cats or other animals being cared for currently, can call the Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.