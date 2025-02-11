Expand / Collapse search
Flight passenger 'bullied' after refusing to swap with seat squatter

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
flight passenger bullied to switch seats on plane ride

A Reddit user said they were a passenger on a recent flight with "hostile" passengers who tried getting them to give up a seat to a seat squatter. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'PLANE' BULLYING – An air traveler shared a story about being faced with "hostile" passengers who told the flyer to swap with a seat squatter who stole their assigned seat.

'FOOD BABE' – Vani Hari, known on social media as "Food Babe," is sharing her top five nutrition tips to help make you and America healthy again.

TOURIST TAX – A popular travel destination has doubled its controversial day-tripper fee in order to combat overtourism.

Venice Tourism

A popular vacation hot spot has implemented a fee on select days of travel in order to prevent overtourism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

GIFTS OF LOVE – From body butter to a houseplant, cozy socks and more, these 10 eco-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts are options for anyone who is trying to live more sustainably. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

Deals