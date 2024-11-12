Amazon Black Friday: 20 fitness essential deals too good to pass up

Amazon has some great Black Friday deals right now, perfect for kickstarting or upgrading a fitness routine. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, shoppers can save on everything from fitness essentials to home electronics, beauty essentials, fashion essentials, jewelry, toys and kitchen essentials.

Shoppers will find substantial discounts on a wide range of gym gear, from dumbbells and resistance bands to treadmills and more.

Here are 20 exercise equipment deals to check out during Amazon's Black Friday for a healthier, stronger you:

Home gym essentials

Fitness essentials

Original price: $36.99

Are you looking to improve your strength and endurance on those long runs? Try wearing a weighted vest. This strength training weight vest is built to last with durable neoprene rubber fabric and double-stitching, weighted with iron sand. Amazon reviewers say the vest is comfortable to wear and enhances their exercise routine.

Original price: $25.99

Use this handheld device to improve grip, wrist, palm and finger strength. It's a great way to build hand and forearm strength, which can help improve posture and reduce the risk of injury.

Original price: $16

If you want to improve your running comfort, try a pair of these Balega Hidden Comfort running socks. These socks keep your feet cool and dry and reduce friction, so you won't get blisters on those longer miles.

Original price: $13.99

Use these tendon knee straps to reduce pain from runner's knee and other knee injuries. This knee support strap provides patellar support with built-in silicone gel padding for comfort. The soft neoprene straps are adjustable with hook-and-loop fasteners and are very comfortable.

Original price: $14.99

Keep stinky shoes away with these sneaker ball odor eliminators. They're the perfect shoe smell remover for footwear, gym bags, lockers and closets.

Original price: $34.99

These pro traction cleats fit over shoes and provide traction on slippery surfaces like ice and snow. They have a coil design and are made of high-strength, rust-resistant steel. Wear them over shoes for hiking, walking and running.

Original price: $35.99

Use these adjustable ankle weights to target the leg and hip muscles. The weights put a greater load on the muscle group being targeted. Each single weight comes with five removable sandbags, each weighing one pound.

Original price: $18.99

If you are training this winter for a marathon or just keeping up with your walking or running routine, try using this LED reflective vest for safety. The vest features five vibrant light colors, including white, green, blue, pink and red. You can also use it as a solid color or as a flashing light.

Original price: $19.99

Keep your hands safe and warm when you are outside this winter training with these waterproof running gloves. They feature a dense fleece lining and an adjustable windproof cuff to keep snow and ice from getting inside.

Original price: $27.38

Stay safe on the go with the SABRE two-in-one stun gun and pepper spray self-defense kit. The kit includes one SABRE Pepper Spray and one teal two-in-one stun gun with flashlight. For maximum accessibility, the stun gun comes with a holster, making it easy to access in high-stress situations when seconds count.

Original price: $140

Buy the Mizuno Men's Wave Rider 27 running shoe for a consistent and reliable daily trainer. The shoe uses a bio-based wave plate and Mizuno ENERZY foam to provide a smooth ride and responsiveness to each step.

Original price: $76.99

This dumbbell set is perfect for your at-home workout routine. The weights are made of solid cast iron and encased in virgin rubber to Resist cracking and fading and protect floors and equipment.

Original price: $399.99

You’ll love this Merach rowing machine’s electronic resistance adjustment and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has 16 levels of automatic magnetic resistance and a compact size. Amazon reviews applaud this machine’s affordability and quality.

Original price: $29.95

Use these resistance bands for daily strength training. They are also great tools for working out injuries and stretching.

Original price: $9.99

You can adjust the length of this jump rope and customize it according to your needs, making it suitable for everyone, whether kids or adults. It is made of steel wires coated with strong PVC material, making it durable even after a long time of exercise.

Original price: $233.95

This power rack has all you need to take your fitness to the next level. It boasts a robust maximum weight capacity of 805 pounds and can handle even the most intense workouts without compromising stability or strength.

Original price: $79.99

This portable stepper can be stowed away anywhere. It is easy to use and provides a full-body workout no matter where you go. The stepper comes with a counter and resistance bands.

Original price: $119.99

Make a gym anywhere in your home with these lightweight interlocking foam tiles. They connect quickly and easily and can be disassembled just as simply for quick storage.

Original price: $48.88

Take small strides towards your fitness goals with this mini-exercise bike. Research shows that using one of these for just 23 minutes daily improves overall health when done regularly.

Original price: $329.99

This walking pad treadmill has a powerful motor and can bear up to 320 pounds. The LED display tracks speed, distance, time and calories. It is compact enough to fit under your desk.