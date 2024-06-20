Learn to fish with these fishing essentials

Fishing season is officially here! If you’ve always wanted to try fishing but have no idea where to start, we’ve lined up 10 items beginners need to get started. We can help you find the right fishing pole, the right bait and everything in between.

Before you get started, always make sure you have a fishing license. Most states require a license to fish on public and private property. Without a license, you may face a substantial fine.

The key component to any fishing trip is the right rod and reel. Seasoned fishermen and women likely have an arsenal of fishing rods to choose from, but as a beginner, you want one that’s easy to manage while you’re still learning.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has the Daiwa Samurai X2 Spinning rod combo, which is easy on the wallet and the perfect beginner-friendly rod and reel combo. Amazon also has the Zebco 202 Spincast reel and rod combo, which is less than $25 and easy to use.

You won’t catch a fish without hooks. You can get many baits and lures that have built-in hooks, but if you plan to use live bait like worms, you’ll need sperate hooks to put them on. Amazon has an oversized pack of fishing hooks in different sizes, so you can customize your rod based on the type of fish you’re likely to catch in your area.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has a smaller pack for anyone just looking to try fishing out but who doesn’t want to fully commit to buying dozens of hooks.

Bait and lures are vital to attract fish to where you’re casting. Different fish react to different types of bait or lures. Look up the type of fish in your local swimming holes before committing to one type of lure or bait.

Amazon sells a large variety pack of freshwater lures that’s good for getting you started. You can also get a mystery tackle box from Dick’s Sporting Goods based on the type of fish in your area.

Bobbers are great for beginners getting into fishing because they help keep your lure close to the top of the water, making it easier to see when a fish starts to bite. Bobbers are very affordable, and you can find jumbo packs from Amazon or Walmart for just a few dollars.

When you’re reeling in a fish, a fishing net helps you safely get the fish to you. You’ll want one that telescopes so you can easily reach over the water. Both Amazon and Walmart sell affordable fishing nets.

A tackle box helps you carry all your lures, bait, hooks and anything else you need to fish. Beginners don’t need one of the huge tackle boxes that fit every fishing accessory you’ve ever bought. Instead, a simple two-tier box like this one from Plan Outdoors. You can also get one from Amazon.

You can fish with any type of shoes, but as you get more advanced, waterproof shoes can help you avoid ruining your other shoes. Find waterproof ankle boots from Xtratuf or get ones in a huge variety of colors and patterns from Amazon.

When you’re fishing, it’s often in the hot sun during warm weather months. A hat keeps the sun out of your face, helping you stay cool. Amazon has wide-brimmed hats that are breathable and affordable. Huk Gear also has boonie hats that are easy to wear and provide protection from the sun.

Once you actually catch a fish, you need to store it safely until you get home. A cooler keeps the fish cold, as well as any drinks you bring along with you while you’re fishing.

Go with a classic and bring an Igloo cooler with 25 quarts of space — plenty for a day out on the lake. RTIC has soft shell coolers that also provide plenty of space, but take up less room in the car.

Find a list of other coolers in this article.

As a beginner, filleting a fish may be intimidating, but it’s important to learn, so you don’t get any bones when you eat the fish. Learning how to debone a fish starts with the right fishing knife.

Amazon has a sharp fillet knife in different lengths, complete with a sheath cover for safety. Gerber also has a folding fishing knife for easy travel.