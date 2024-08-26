Fishermen friends set back-to-back records, plus the 'bubble waffle' hits the US

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

HOLY CRAPPIE! – Two fishing buddies in West Virginia, Lindell Marker and Dwight Priestley, set black crappie state records in less than two hours of one another. Continue reading...

WOKE-EXHAUSTED – Before becoming Harley-Davidson's CEO, Jochen Zeitz turned Puma into a global fashion brand — but critics say he's the wrong rider to drive the classic U.S. motorcycle brand. Continue reading…

UNIQUE TREAT – Here's the history of the "bubble waffle" or "egg waffle," the sweet Hong Kong delicacy that has made a splash across the U.S. in recent years. Continue reading...

POWERING DOWN – Lawmakers are pushing for state-wide cellphone bans in schools, with some districts setting their own policies ahead of the upcoming school year. A pediatric psychologist offers insights. Continue reading...

NAY TO PTA – A Tennessee mom has grabbed attention on TikTok after saying she doesn't like helping in her kids' classrooms and would rather be what she calls a "Venmo mom." Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of the country's unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time around, test your command of pets, parks, first ladies and more. Continue reading...

TRAVEL BUG – A TikTok creator shares tips on how to "work" the time-off system and stretch a tight travel budget to see as many places as possible. Continue reading...

FAITH-FORWARD – Carlos Campo, CEO of the Museum of the Bible, reflects on Joshua 24:15 and why he declared to the Israelites that "as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Check out multiple offerings to boost your brain power. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION