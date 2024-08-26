Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Fishermen friends set back-to-back records, plus the 'bubble waffle' hits the US

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
WV-fisherman-state-record-crappie

Two fishing buddies (pictured) set black crappie records in West Virginia, with each surpassing the other in less than two hours. (West Virginia Department of Natural Resources; iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

HOLY CRAPPIE! – Two fishing buddies in West Virginia, Lindell Marker and Dwight Priestley, set black crappie state records in less than two hours of one another. Continue reading...

WOKE-EXHAUSTED – Before becoming Harley-Davidson's CEO, Jochen Zeitz turned Puma into a global fashion brand — but critics say he's the wrong rider to drive the classic U.S. motorcycle brand. Continue reading…

UNIQUE TREAT – Here's the history of the "bubble waffle" or "egg waffle," the sweet Hong Kong delicacy that has made a splash across the U.S. in recent years. Continue reading...

A woman, left, holds a bubble waffle with ice cream and candies on a blue paper cone. Another woman, right, eats a dessert egg waffle.

Bubble waffles originated as a "beloved street food" in Hong Kong and are now enjoyed in the U.S. and throughout the world. (iStock)

POWERING DOWN – Lawmakers are pushing for state-wide cellphone bans in schools, with some districts setting their own policies ahead of the upcoming school year. A pediatric psychologist offers insights. Continue reading...

NAY TO PTA – A Tennessee mom has grabbed attention on TikTok after saying she doesn't like helping in her kids' classrooms and would rather be what she calls a "Venmo mom." Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of the country's unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time around, test your command of pets, parks, first ladies and more. Continue reading...

American culture quiz collage of images

American culture quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? (iStock; Getty Images)

TRAVEL BUG – A TikTok creator shares tips on how to "work" the time-off system and stretch a tight travel budget to see as many places as possible. Continue reading...

FAITH-FORWARD – Carlos Campo, CEO of the Museum of the Bible, reflects on Joshua 24:15 and why he declared to the Israelites that "as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Check out multiple offerings to boost your brain power. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.