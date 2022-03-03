First Sunday of Lent: Reflect, repent as 'sin and darkness' show themselves in Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 40 days of this year's Lenten season started this past week, on Ash Wednesday, as Christian faithful all over the world began the spiritual commemoration of the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert, when he was repeatedly tempted by Satan.

"This year, the wisdom and cautions of Lent are heightened by the violence and uncertainty coming from Ukraine."

Referencing those 40 days spent in prayer and preparation by Jesus ahead of his public ministry, Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, a priest at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital that Christians should use this period of time to work on their own spiritual renewal.

They can do this through "prayer, fasting and almsgiving," said Kirby.

The first Sunday in Lent is also called Quadragesima Sunday, which is derived from the Latin words meaning "fortieth," as this first Sunday is exactly 40 days before Easter.

There are six Sundays in all in Lent, including Palm Sunday.

The observance of Lent in its entirety keeps the eyes of the faithful on God and on his promises contained in the Bible, said Fr. Kirby, author of the new book, "Glory Unto Glory: A Primer on Ascetical Theology."

"What will we do with the gift of life?"

"On Ash Wednesday, the stark reminder was given that we are dust and unto dust we shall return," he said.

This thought reminds each of us that life itself "hangs in the balance," and that throughout the entire Lenten season we're urged to "repent and believe in the Gospel."

Our lives today are "juxtaposed" between our birth and our death, he said.

"What will we do with the gift of life? How will our lives contribute to what Saint Paul called ‘the more excellent way of love'?"

Fr. Kirby said that the death and suffering we see in the continuing war in Ukraine should serve as sobering reminders of the reality of evil and sin.

"This year, both the wisdom and cautions of Lent are heightened by the violence and uncertainty coming from Ukraine," he noted.

"As a sovereign nation is invaded and fights for its very existence, we see the tragedy of sin and darkness play itself out in our fallen world."

Saying that good people are shocked and dazed by the reality of what is happening in Ukraine, Kirby noted that peace has been "shattered" by a cruel "will to power."

"Tranquility has been overturned by raw aggression," he said.

The "calm of life" has been overtaken by "unprovoked brutalism."

Kirby explained that "dark spirits … expose the fallenness of our world and remind Christians, and all people of good will, of the tragic consequences of humanity’s capacity for sin and destruction."

We can observe the first Sunday of Lent by looking inward as we pray for peace during these frightening and uncertain times, Fr. Kirby noted.

"The fallenness of the world serves as a constant examination of conscience and a strong reminder, especially during Lent," said Kirby, "of why we need to temper our spirits, seek virtue and aspire to follow the more excellent way of love."

