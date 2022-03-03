Expand / Collapse search
Faith
Published

First Sunday of Lent: Reflect, repent as 'sin and darkness' show themselves in Russia-Ukraine war

The destruction in Ukraine is a reminder of the reality of evil and sin, said a Catholic priest in South Carolina

By Deirdre Reilly | Fox News
The 40 days of this year's Lenten season started this past week, on Ash Wednesday, as Christian faithful all over the world began the spiritual commemoration of the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert, when he was repeatedly tempted by Satan.

"This year, the wisdom and cautions of Lent are heightened by the violence and uncertainty coming from Ukraine."

Referencing those 40 days spent in prayer and preparation by Jesus ahead of his public ministry, Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, a priest at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital that Christians should use this period of time to work on their own spiritual renewal.

ASH WEDNESDAY, START OF LENT: WHEN ‘WORLD IS A MESS, WE MUST TURN TO GOD’

They can do this through "prayer, fasting and almsgiving," said Kirby.

The first Sunday in Lent is also called Quadragesima Sunday, which is derived from the Latin words meaning "fortieth," as this first Sunday is exactly 40 days before Easter. 

An individual's hands are shown in prayer. Throughout all of Lent, we're urged to "repent and believe in the Gospel," said Fr. Jeff Kirby of South Carolina. 

There are six Sundays in all in Lent, including Palm Sunday.

LENT: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE OBSERVE IT?

The observance of Lent in its entirety keeps the eyes of the faithful on God and on his promises contained in the Bible, said Fr. Kirby, author of the new book, "Glory Unto Glory: A Primer on Ascetical Theology."

"What will we do with the gift of life?"

"On Ash Wednesday, the stark reminder was given that we are dust and unto dust we shall return," he said.

Ash Wednesday this past week marked the start of Lent this year — and at a time when there is such tragedy and violence occurring in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, we need to turn to God more than ever, urges one Catholic priest.

This thought reminds each of us that life itself "hangs in the balance," and that throughout the entire Lenten season we're urged to "repent and believe in the Gospel." 

Our lives today are "juxtaposed" between our birth and our death, he said. 

"What will we do with the gift of life? How will our lives contribute to what Saint Paul called ‘the more excellent way of love'?"

Fr. Jeff Kirby told Fox News Digital that during Lent, we must "repent and believe in the Gospel." He also said, "As a sovereign nation is invaded and fights for its very existence, we see the tragedy of sin and darkness play itself out in our fallen world."

Fr. Kirby said that the death and suffering we see in the continuing war in Ukraine should serve as sobering reminders of the reality of evil and sin.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: ‘HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IS DETERIORATING RAPIDLY’

"This year, both the wisdom and cautions of Lent are heightened by the violence and uncertainty coming from Ukraine," he noted. 

"As a sovereign nation is invaded and fights for its very existence, we see the tragedy of sin and darkness play itself out in our fallen world." 

Destroyed buildings are seen on March 03, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine.

Saying that good people are shocked and dazed by the reality of what is happening in Ukraine, Kirby noted that peace has been "shattered" by a cruel "will to power." 

POPE FRANCIS CALLS FOR DIALOGUE TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

"Tranquility has been overturned by raw aggression," he said.

The "calm of life" has been overtaken by "unprovoked brutalism."

A Ukrainian mom, Karina, and her daughter Luna, age 3, speak with a UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia inside Romania.

Kirby explained that "dark spirits … expose the fallenness of our world and remind Christians, and all people of good will, of the tragic consequences of humanity’s capacity for sin and destruction."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: KENTUCKY MOM OF 8 DESPERATE TO RESCUE TEEN GIRL

We can observe the first Sunday of Lent by looking inward as we pray for peace during these frightening and uncertain times, Fr. Kirby noted.

"The fallenness of the world serves as a constant examination of conscience and a strong reminder, especially during Lent," said Kirby, "of why we need to temper our spirits, seek virtue and aspire to follow the more excellent way of love."

