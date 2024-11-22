Fire pits and patio heaters to make your outdoor space cozy and inviting

A fire pit is the heart of any outdoor space, providing warmth, ambiance and a gathering spot for friends and family—even in winter. Whether roasting marshmallows, telling campfire stories or simply enjoying the glow of a crackling fire, fire pits make outdoor living cozy and inviting year-round. If you’re short on space or not looking for the work and upkeep of a fire pit, there are plenty of other options, including electric and gas-powered patio heaters or low-maintenance gas fire bowls and tables.

To enhance the cozy atmosphere, brew up some hot cocoa, mulled cider or hot tea to serve to guests. Add seasonal decor around your outdoor space, such as pinecones, cranberry garlands or winter flowers. Include waterproof storage for blankets and cushions to keep everything dry and accessible. ​​With some planning and creativity, your outdoor space can become a snug retreat, even in the coldest months. So grab your favorite blanket, curl up and enjoy the brisk beauty of the outdoors.



For larger spaces and gatherings, these tall and sleek propane-powered heaters at Amazon offer 40,000+ BTUs of heat and can cover a radius of 8–12 feet to keep 4-8 people warm and toasty. They come with adjustable heat controls, safety shut-off features and a budget-friendly price tag. Looking for something a little more modern and decorative? Check out this Master Forge version at Lowe’s to really elevate your patio style.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Check out this compact, portable tabletop patio heater from Cuisinart at Home Depot for more intimate dining set-ups. These heaters are perfect for placing on outdoor dining or coffee tables. They can provide 11,000 BTUs of warmth in smaller areas and double as a decorative centerpiece. If you’re on a tighter budget, try this AZ model in hammered bronze, which offers the same radiating warmth for about $20 less.

Covered patios or balconies with limited floor space can opt for energy-efficient and space-saving infrared wall-mounted heaters. These 1500-watt electric heaters at Walmart plug into any wall outlet and offer instant relief from the cold for the people in front of them instead of heating the surrounding air. If you’re looking for a little more power, try this Sun-Ray version at Lowe’s, which heats in 3 seconds and has a timer for worry-free use.

THESE HATS AND SCARVES WILL TRANSFORM YOUR WINTER LOOK AND KEEP YOU WARM

A pyramid flame heater is the way to go for modern and design-conscious spaces. The stylish patio heater at Amazon has a glass-enclosed ‘dancing’ flame that adds visual appeal while radiating heat to a 15’ diameter. These models are great conversation pieces for a high-end feel at an affordable price. If you don’t mind silver, you can grab the same heater for a little less at Walmart.

A wood-burning fire pit is a classic choice for warmth and ambiance, providing the nostalgic crackle of logs and an authentic campfire experience right in your own backyard. This contemporary Teamson model at Home Depot offers a clean, contained fire with a detachable bowl for easy cleaning. For a more rustic feel, check out this cauldron-style fire pit. Since you’re using it in the winter, don’t forget the cover to protect it from the elements.

WINTER CAMPING GEAR THAT WILL HELP YOU STAY WARM WHILE YOU'RE IN THE WOODS

If you’re looking for low maintenance, this Better Homes and Gardens gas-powered fire pit table at Walmart is clean-burning, functional, and convenient. There's no need to fuss with a fire—simply flick a switch, and it’s good to go. The fire pit is integrated into the table, offering warmth and a surface for drinks and snacks. Cover it when unused, and transform it into a ceramic tile-top coffee table. Don’t forget the 20 lb gas tank that fires it up; those are sold separately.

Opt for a portable fire bowl for more flexibility in your outdoor set-ups. Compact and lightweight, these fire pits can easily move around your space. They are ideal for small patios or on-the-go heating. This TerraFlame version at Amazon utilizes gel fuel for up to 3 hours of clean burning in small spaces. Who says s’mores are just for the summertime? If the sweet treat is your end goal, try this under $25 fire bowl that’s up for the task.

If you live in a densely populated area where clean air is a priority, look no further than this Solo Stove smokeless fire pit . Designed with airflow systems to minimize smoke while maximizing heat, these fire pits are perfect for keeping guests comfortable without smoky odors. It weighs just 20 pounds and has a convenient carrying case and all the necessary tools. You can also try this similar style smokeless fire pit for $148 at Walmart.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Classic and traditional, a clay chiminea like this one at Home Depot offers an authentic, functional, and decorative outdoor heating option. With its distinctive bulbous body and tall, narrow chimney, the freestanding, front-loading outdoor fireplace retains and radiates heat more effectively than an open fire pit. Its chimney directs smoke upward, keeping the surrounding area clear. Remember, though, that clay requires upkeep and protection from the elements. If you’re not up for that, this cast iron version is also available at Home Depot and may be more your speed.