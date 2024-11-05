Father of the bride forgets his own daughter in wedding-day ‘fumble’

A father of the bride accidentally left his daughter at the back of the aisle on her wedding day.

Neil Crossley is the 60-year-old dad of daughter Amy Totty, who recently got married in Yorkshire, England.

The father of the bride accidentally had a standout moment during the big day as he started walking down the aisle toward the altar — without the bride.

In what ended up being a moment of miscommunication between the father of the bride and the event staff, Crossley was stopped about halfway down the aisle by staff and told he needed to go back to walk with his daughter.

The moment, caught on camera, had guests at the wedding laughing as Crossley turned around and walked back to escort the bride.

He told SWNS that the "initial fumble" was funny to everyone in the room, and that he was even able to joke about it in his father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding reception.

"The joke I made about the guests thinking I was at the wrong wedding got a huge laugh, so everyone took it in good spirits," he said.

Totty and her husband even thought the moment was funny.

She told SWNS that it was just "pure miscommunication."

"He thought they told him to walk when they had actually said wait for me," she said.

The bride said she and all of her guests had a laugh at the "perfect timing" and said it brought a smile to everyone’s face during an emotional moment.

"I especially appreciated it as I was trying very hard not to cry, and he helped me compose myself," Totty said.

She added, "It was a special moment none of us will forget."

One commenter wrote that the story was "cute" and that it made "for great pictures! Look at how he and his daughter are laughing as they are walking down the aisle — adorable pictures!"

