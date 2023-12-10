Family torn apart as grabby bride-to-be wants to use farm as wedding venue, another sister does not

Two sisters are fighting about farmland left to one of them by a family member — and "emotions" are apparently "pretty high right now" about the situation, given that one of the sisters will soon be married, yet the other will not permit her to use the land as a wedding venue.

Nearly 5,000 people have reacted so far to the Reddit post about the stress-filled standoff.

"My late grandpa started his farm while he was in his early 20s," wrote the woman who owns the farm today.

WEDDING DRAMA PITS SISTERS AGAINST EACH OTHER AS BRIDE WANTS ‘CHILD-FREE’ EVENT, THE OTHER WANTS HER SON THERE

"There were financial problems along the way," she added, "but it became successful, and he became rich."

She said her late grandfather, who "died last year, grew up in the average working-class home"

The woman gave some additional context to the sisters' current state of distress.

"My mother and father always wanted three kids — two girls and one boy. I'm the youngest out of three girls and my parents were desperately hoping their last child would be a boy but since I was a girl they were resentful to me and they didn't show any love to me" she wrote.

MOTHER OF THE BRIDE FORGETS TO CHANGE PHOTO CAPTIONS IN DAUGHTER'S WEDDING ALBUM, LEAVING FAMILY IN HYSTERICS

"I was pretty much treated like Cinderella."

She went on, "Because my parents showed resentment toward me, my sisters did, too… I was bullied by them and they got away with it."

"I'm just trying to show how I was treated differently."

The woman added, "We were treated differently, as they both went to private schools, private colleges. They were also allowed to do whatever they wanted and eat whenever they wanted. I went to a public school, public college — and I was only allowed to eat three meals a day."

WEDDING DRAMA ERUPTS AS BRIDE EXPLODES WHEN YOUNG BOY WEARS WHITE, COUPLE NO LONGER SPEAKING

She continued, "I [didn't] mind going to a public school but I'm just trying to show how I was treated differently."

Writing on the subreddit known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole?"), the woman continued that on weekends, "I was shipped off to my grandmother's so they could have family time. At age 12, I asked my grandmother if I could live with her and she agreed."

And "as soon as she asked my parents, they immediately said yes and started packing my bags."

The woman said that while she was at her grandmother's place on the weekends, "she made me work on the farm. Even [when] living with her permanently, she continued to make me work on the farm [on the] weekends."

BANNED! MAN ASKS OTHERS ON REDDIT IF HE WAS WRONG TO OBJECT TO HIS SON-IN-LAW LIVING AT HIS HOME

She "hated" the farm work, the woman added.

"Two months ago, my sister got in contact with me after four years of no contact."

However, "looking back now," she also said, "I realized why she made me do it… She made me work on the farm as a source of therapy, as I was constantly arguing and her animals were my therapy."

The woman said she remembers "spending most of my days sitting with the horses and feeding the chickens. I also spent a lot of time running across her fields."

Flash forward to her adult years — and the woman's grandmother "sadly passed away last year," the woman wrote.

"She left the whole estate to me — which my family wasn't pleased about."

Given this turn of events, the woman went on, "I decided to leave my job as a lawyer and work full-time on the farm and I'm so much happier. When my grandmother was alive, she also used part of her fields for wedding venues and events. She also allowed charities to have events on her farm free of charge."

Enter the current wedding drama

"Two months ago," the woman wrote, "my sister got in contact with me after four years of no contact."

She went on, "She said she's engaged and asked me if she could use Grandma's field as a wedding venue, as she would like to get married [there]."

WOMAN CALLED A 'BAD PARENT' BY HER OWN FOLKS IS DEFENDED ON REDDIT FOR KEEPING HER FAMILY TOGETHER

Added the woman, "The thing is, I can't let go of the past and I have started therapy, but I told her I needed some time to think about it."

She said as well, "My first thought was to charge my sister a price for the venue and make it a price she couldn't afford, but it didn't feel right, so I simply said no."

Now, said the woman, this sister has "passed my number onto my parents and my other sister and they're all saying this is my grandmother's farm, and she should be allowed to get married on the farm and I should even do it for free."

The woman concluded with, "My emotions are pretty high right now" — which is why she then asked others on social media for their thoughts and opinions on whether she's in the wrong for denying her bride-to-be sister access to the farm property for her wedding.

REDDIT USERS RALLY AROUND WOMAN WHO YELLED AT HER GRANDMOTHER FOR COMPARING HER TO A DEAD AUNT

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist for insight into the drama and also attempted to reach the poster, who goes by username "Specialist-Cell-7666."

Meanwhile, the Reddit community determined the woman is "not the a--hole," with the top upvoted response to the drama grabbing some 9,000 reactions. That response attempted to set things straight for the poster.

"This is the only home I have ever known. I will not be used by people who threw me away like yesterday's trash when I was a child."

The commenter wrote, "This is your response: This is the only home I have ever known. I will not be used by people who threw me away like yesterday's trash when I was a child and have not chosen to be a part of my life since then."

house Added this commenter, "You burned the relationship to the ground years ago. Grandma knew who all of you were as human beings and she would NOT be pleased to have you all piling on like you are."

The commenter went on, "Legally, this property belongs to me and each of you knows why. My property is off-limits."

Therefore, said this same commenter, the sister "may not hold her wedding on my property."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The commenter tucked in a last line for good measure about the sister who's about to be married, plus the rest of the family: "If they escalate [the matter], tell them that you will consider it trespassing if they step foot on your property and actually follow through when one of your parents does — because one of them will."

Another commenter shared a similar sentiment, writing, "This is not Grandma’s farm — this is your farm and your home, a home that has provided you a safe place for years. It’s up to you how you use your home and who is welcome."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Still another person wrote, "These people have always treated you terribly. They will trash the premises and expect you to clean it up. You should go back to ‘no contact' — you sounded more at peace before they ever called you."