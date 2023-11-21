Expand / Collapse search
Family picks Thanksgiving chores using a 'draft' — plus top baby name booted off trending list

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Thanksgiving Draft split

Colleen Rast Cederberg, 31, said the "Thanksgiving Draft" is complete with a point system and each family member must do their part. (Colleen Rast Cederberg/crcederberg)

THANKSGIVING 'DRAFT' – A North Carolina family uses a unique strategy to ensure that everyone takes on a kitchen task this Thanksgiving. Continue reading...

KEEPING THE PEACE  – Here's how to handle combative relatives during the holidays. Continue reading...

NAME GAME – The top baby names of 2023 are revealed as one name is knocked off the No. 1 spot. Continue reading...

baby name trends

The name Liam has finally been dethroned as the most popular boy's name. (iStock)

FUN PHOTO HUNT – How fast can you find the hidden mice and mushrooms? Test your skills...

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS – Here are 4 house and home deals on Amazon to grab at plummeting prices ahead of Black Friday. Continue reading...

'ALL-AMERICAN' DESSERT – Apple crumb pie is a must to make for a Thanksgiving Day treat. Try the recipe...

apple crumb split

What's on your Thanksgiving table for dessert? Consider making Apple Crumb Pie by Jessica Robinson of AFarmgirlsKitchen.com.  (Jessica Robinson/A Farmgirl's Kitchen)

TURKEY DAY TRIVIA – See a list of fascinating Thanksgiving facts to discuss around the dinner table. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

