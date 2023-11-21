Family picks Thanksgiving chores using a 'draft' — plus top baby name booted off trending list

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

THANKSGIVING 'DRAFT' – A North Carolina family uses a unique strategy to ensure that everyone takes on a kitchen task this Thanksgiving. Continue reading...

KEEPING THE PEACE – Here's how to handle combative relatives during the holidays. Continue reading...

NAME GAME – The top baby names of 2023 are revealed as one name is knocked off the No. 1 spot. Continue reading...

FUN PHOTO HUNT – How fast can you find the hidden mice and mushrooms? Test your skills...

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS – Here are 4 house and home deals on Amazon to grab at plummeting prices ahead of Black Friday. Continue reading...

'ALL-AMERICAN' DESSERT – Apple crumb pie is a must to make for a Thanksgiving Day treat. Try the recipe...

TURKEY DAY TRIVIA – See a list of fascinating Thanksgiving facts to discuss around the dinner table. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION