Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Family celebrates 5 generations of women for second time in its history: ‘Quite remarkable’

Jones family of Shrewsbury, England, also had 5 living generations of women in 1972

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One family is all about girl power.

The Jones family of the U.K. has decades' worth of women all within the same family tree and they're now celebrating the birth of another baby girl.

Teya Jones was born in Shrewsbury, England, in April 2024, making her the fifth generation girl in the Jones clan, as SWNS, the British news service, reported. 

SISTERS IN SYNC: 4 ARE PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME WITH THEIR BABIES, IN ‘COMPLETE SHOCK’

Her mother, Evie Jones, 18, fourth generation, was born to Kim Jones, who is now 51. 

Kim Jones, third generation, is the daughter of Lindsey Jones, 70 — and great-great-grandmother Audrey Skitt, the oldest of all, helms the family tree. 

Jones family old photo

In this photo from 1972, Martha Dodd is holding baby Kim Jones, Audrey Skitt is at top left, Gladys Blumfield is at top right, and Lindsey Jones is at bottom right.  (SWNS)

The milestone, although rare, is not unheard-of to the Jones family as they hit the same milestone 52 years ago. 

14 NICU NURSES PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AT MISSOURI HOSPITAL

At the time, Audrey Skitt was 37 years old, Lindsey Jones was 19 and Kim Jones was just a baby when the family celebrated the occasion. 

Jones family

The Jones family today has five generations of women for the second time in 52 years. Baby Teya Jones was just born in April 2024. From left, Lindsey Jones, Audrey Skitt, Evie Jones holding Teya Jones, and Kim Jones. (SWNS)

In 1972, Audrey Skitt’s mother and grandmother were also alive and a critical part of that historic milestone. 

Kim Jones told SWNS that it was "so exciting" when Teya Jones was born and she realized they would be another five-generation family of women again. 

"It is so nice to have five generations of our family once more and to pass that on to the baby," she said. 

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER OF RARE QUINTUPLETS REVEALS FIRST PHOTOS OF HER BABIES AS THEY ‘REACH NEW MILESTONES’

She noted, "Last time, I was the baby of the family, and now I’m a grandmother."

Jones family new

The family this year recreated the earlier photo of the five generations of women. (SWNS)

Kim Jones added that they have a large family and try to get together each year for a big party at the end of the summer — something they plan on doing this year so that baby Teya Jones can meet the rest of her relatives. 

She told SWNS that it feels "quite remarkable" to know that their family has had five generations of women twice. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I’m told to have five generations of girls is quite rare in itself, so for it to happen twice does feel quite remarkable," she said. 

Evie Jones told SWNS that she’s amazed at being a mother and adding another girl to their clan. 

Jones family then and now

A family in England is celebrating five generations of women for the second time in its family history. At left, the original group — and at right, today's. (SWNS)

"It’s really amazing, but quite odd, to be this family of five girls for the second time," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said being a mom is "obviously very tiring, but I’m really glad to have introduced her to her gran, great-gran and great-great-gran."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 