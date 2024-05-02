Family celebrates 5 generations of women for second time in its history: ‘Quite remarkable’

One family is all about girl power.

The Jones family of the U.K. has decades' worth of women all within the same family tree — and they're now celebrating the birth of another baby girl.

Teya Jones was born in Shrewsbury, England, in April 2024, making her the fifth generation girl in the Jones clan, as SWNS, the British news service, reported.

SISTERS IN SYNC: 4 ARE PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME WITH THEIR BABIES, IN ‘COMPLETE SHOCK’

Her mother, Evie Jones, 18, fourth generation, was born to Kim Jones, who is now 51.

Kim Jones, third generation, is the daughter of Lindsey Jones, 70 — and great-great-grandmother Audrey Skitt, the oldest of all, helms the family tree.

The milestone, although rare, is not unheard-of to the Jones family as they hit the same milestone 52 years ago.

14 NICU NURSES PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AT MISSOURI HOSPITAL

At the time, Audrey Skitt was 37 years old, Lindsey Jones was 19 and Kim Jones was just a baby when the family celebrated the occasion.

In 1972, Audrey Skitt’s mother and grandmother were also alive and a critical part of that historic milestone.

Kim Jones told SWNS that it was "so exciting" when Teya Jones was born and she realized they would be another five-generation family of women again.

"It is so nice to have five generations of our family once more and to pass that on to the baby," she said.

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER OF RARE QUINTUPLETS REVEALS FIRST PHOTOS OF HER BABIES AS THEY ‘REACH NEW MILESTONES’

She noted, "Last time, I was the baby of the family, and now I’m a grandmother."

Kim Jones added that they have a large family and try to get together each year for a big party at the end of the summer — something they plan on doing this year so that baby Teya Jones can meet the rest of her relatives.

She told SWNS that it feels "quite remarkable" to know that their family has had five generations of women twice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I’m told to have five generations of girls is quite rare in itself, so for it to happen twice does feel quite remarkable," she said.

Evie Jones told SWNS that she’s amazed at being a mother and adding another girl to their clan.

"It’s really amazing, but quite odd, to be this family of five girls for the second time," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said being a mom is "obviously very tiring, but I’m really glad to have introduced her to her gran, great-gran and great-great-gran."