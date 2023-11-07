These are the faces of the children held hostage by Hamas

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

INNOCENT VICTIMS – See a photo gallery that includes 36 children who are reportedly being held hostage by the Hamas terror group. Continue reading...

HOPE IN DARK TIMES – An Arkansas pastor says that Christ is a "beacon of light" for everyone in this "strategic time in human history." Continue reading...

WHOA, BABY! – A mom and dad have welcomed a 14-pound baby, the largest on record since 2010. Continue reading...

'HORSE WHISPERER' – A two-year-old has found her passion at a very young age after taking a liking to the horses at her family’s barn. Continue reading...

MONSTER CATCH – An angler in Connecticut has reeled in a massive fish to set a new state record. Continue reading...

DARE TO VISIT? – Inside the Lizzie Borden house, guests can stay overnight where people were brutally ax murdered. See photos of the rooms. Continue reading...

SANDWICH QUIZ – How well do you know these facts about the popular grab-and-go meal? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

