These are the faces of the children held hostage by Hamas

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Ofry Brodutch, Aviv Katz Asher, Zachri Ohad Munder

(Left to right) Ofry Brodutch, Aviv Katz Asher and Zachri Ohad Munder — they are among the hostages held in captivity in Gaza by Hamas. (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

INNOCENT VICTIMS – See a photo gallery that includes 36 children who are reportedly being held hostage by the Hamas terror group. Continue reading...

HOPE IN DARK TIMES – An Arkansas pastor says that Christ is a "beacon of light" for everyone in this "strategic time in human history." Continue reading...

WHOA, BABY! – A mom and dad have welcomed a 14-pound baby, the largest on record since 2010. Continue reading...

14 pound baby split

Brittany and Chance Ayres are settling in with the newest addition to their family — 14-pound Sonny. (Ayres family)

'HORSE WHISPERER' – A two-year-old has found her passion at a very young age after taking a liking to the horses at her family’s barn. Continue reading...

MONSTER CATCH – An angler in Connecticut has reeled in a massive fish to set a new state record. Continue reading...

DARE TO VISIT? – Inside the Lizzie Borden house, guests can stay overnight where people were brutally ax murdered. See photos of the rooms. Continue reading...

Lizzie Borden house split

In June 1893, Lizzie Borden stood trial, and was later acquitted, for killing her father and stepmother with an ax. The house where the crimes took place is now a working bed and breakfast; it's run by a man named Lance Zaal. (Donna Hageman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

SANDWICH QUIZ – How well do you know these facts about the popular grab-and-go meal? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

