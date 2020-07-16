Facebook users root for Virginia singles who met during 'stranger session' photo shoot

If a picture tells a thousand words, will these reveal a love story?

The stars of a “stranger session” photo shoot in Virginia have won the hearts of Facebook users, who are now rooting for the singles to couple up.

Cassie Bailey recently captured the chemistry between Heather John and Baxter Jackson, who responded to the Louisiana photographer’s open call for an experimental “stranger session” portrait shoot. Though the models had never met before they got cozy in front of the camera, Bailey alleged in a now-viral Facebook post that John and Jackson “instantly clicked.”

After all parties tested negative for COVID-19, the trio met up on Sunday at the Stumpy Lake Nature area in Virginia Beach for the big photo op, WVEC reports.

John and Jackson were all smiles for the outdoor session as they kissed, hugged and laughed; the post with their photo shoot pictures has since received 48,000 shares and 17,000 comments.

“I'm pretty sure they had NO idea what they were getting themselves into BUT THEY SLAYED IT!” Bailey exclaimed.

John, of Virginia Beach, is studying for a master’s degree in social work, while Jackson is stationed in Hampton Roads with the Navy.

“I wasn’t expecting the connection,” Jackson told the outlet. “The whole experience is wild.”

Better yet, the pair have “three dates planned” for the future, Bailey revealed in a follow-up message on Tuesday that’s been liked almost 5,000 times.

In reply, some Facebook fans gushed over the pictures and yearned for sparks to fly.

“Please let us know if something grows from this. They look beautiful together and her smile is real!” one user wrote.

“Omg this is a beautiful story. I am a lover of love so I hope they give it a shot,” another agreed. “Looks like they been together for years. Almost feels like God put his hand in this.”

“We need an update ASAP! I got chills and my heart melted when I looked at their photos!” another said. “Wow!”

Other jokesters, meanwhile, got a bit carried away in the romantic moment.

“They look amazing together and hope it goes somewhere,” one teased. “These pictures made me realize that my husband doesn’t like me.”’

“How do we start a GoFundMe for their wedding funds? I’m fully invested at this point,” another wondered.

