Extreme weather and storms of life test our faith, but 'there's a place to turn,' says pastor

A pastor, faith leader, husband and father shared an urgent message of hope and healing for all those struggling through the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Helene — and other types of storms in life that perhaps others can't see.

"The Bible is very clear that we will face trials of many different kinds, including both literal and metaphorical storms (James 1:2-4)," Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, told Fox News Digital. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"Storms are devastating and steal what is most valuable to us," he added. "Storms break our hearts and humble us. Storms also remind us of how much we need God‘s help."

"God’s grace and faithfulness make the difference in the storm — and we will overcome them together."

Bradley is senior pastor at Grace Community Church outside Seattle. He is also founder of the Just Choose Hope ministry (justchoosehope.org).

Bradley recounted a relevant passage from scripture that has long comforted scores of faithful.

"The disciples were in the boat when the furious squall approached and terrified them," he said.

"Jesus, the Savior of the World, was still in the boat with them. God is always with us and nothing can separate us from the love of Jesus."

Added Bradley, "Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Our faith often needs to catch up with this fact. Draw near to God because God’s greatest gift is His presence."

"There is hope greater than our pain and loss."

The pastor said that the "best response" in a storm of any kind is to "seek and trust the Messiah — and care for others" who are hurting as well.

"The death and resurrection of Jesus remind us that the most extreme trials are not the end of the story," said Bradley. "Jesus has power over death, despair, darkness and the devil. While the enemy intends evil, God will prevail with His goodness."

Bradley said that, at times, "grieving is necessary. But there is hope greater than our pain and loss. Ultimately, heaven is our home — and Jesus prepares a place for us there."

He said a prayer recited regularly by millions is worth recalling.

"In the Lord’s Prayer, we ask God to please give us our daily bread. As we care for one another and have opportunities to be generous, God‘s love is experienced through these gifts."

"We become God‘s instruments of healing as we share with those who are in need right now."

He also said, "We don’t take our blessings for granted, but continue forward with gratitude and make a difference with a tangible presence and fervent prayers."

Reflecting on some of the extreme weather events of recent weeks as well as the many other types of struggles people are experiencing, Bradley said, "The hurricanes remind us that we need to unite with God and one another. Jesus still calms the storms inside of us. These trials will pass, but our relationship with God is everlasting."

He advised others, "Decide to follow Jesus through the fiercest storms. We do have a place that we can turn."

"God doesn’t run out of hope or benevolent promises that we need to hear and believe. Turn to Jesus today because He is the Good Shepherd and His love endures forever."

He added, "We cry out to our faithful God — a rock and an anchor for our souls."