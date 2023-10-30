Expand / Collapse search
Exorcist priest warns against Ouija board use — plus moms transform into zombies for powerful cause

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fr. Dan split in an image with four hands playing with a Ouija board

Fr. Dan Reehil, an exorcist and a priest of the Diocese of Nashville, told Fox News Digital that Ouija boards should not be viewed as an innocent or fun game. (Fr. Dan Reehil/Getty Images)

TALES OF TERROR – An exorcist priest who warns against Ouija board use says "angels, demons, spirits and souls do exist." Continue reading...

BIZARRE DWELLINGS – The oddest homes in America include the "Smurf House" and one that's "legally" haunted. Continue reading...

'MOMBIE' INVASION – A group of moms are dressing in preparation for a neighborhood zombie performance on Oct. 31 — all to raise money for breast cancer research. Continue reading...

mombies split

The "Mombies Dance to Donate" event is a part of the Cancer Couch Foundation founded in Fairfield, Connecticut. (Barbara La Rocca/@barbaralaroccaphotography)

CHEESY DEBATE – A Walmart shopper finds Velveeta mac and cheese for 50 cents a box, sparking a viral brand debate on TikTok. Continue reading...

READY FOR CHRISTMAS – A woman preps for her annual Christmas dinner in late summer. Here's how. Continue reading...

GHOST STORIES – Did literary legend Dorothy Parker haunt this hotel? Many believe it to be true. Continue reading...

Landmark hotel the Algonquin

The Algonquin Hotel, 59 West 44th Street, just outside Times Square in New York City, opened in 1902. It has reportedly been haunted for decades, most notably by literary icon Dorothy Parker.  (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

BRAIN TEASER – Halloween puzzle: Can you find the hidden spider and candy corn? Test your skills...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

