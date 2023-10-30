Exorcist priest warns against Ouija board use — plus moms transform into zombies for powerful cause

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
TALES OF TERROR – An exorcist priest who warns against Ouija board use says "angels, demons, spirits and souls do exist." Continue reading...
BIZARRE DWELLINGS – The oddest homes in America include the "Smurf House" and one that's "legally" haunted. Continue reading...
'MOMBIE' INVASION – A group of moms are dressing in preparation for a neighborhood zombie performance on Oct. 31 — all to raise money for breast cancer research. Continue reading...
CHEESY DEBATE – A Walmart shopper finds Velveeta mac and cheese for 50 cents a box, sparking a viral brand debate on TikTok. Continue reading...
READY FOR CHRISTMAS – A woman preps for her annual Christmas dinner in late summer. Here's how. Continue reading...
GHOST STORIES – Did literary legend Dorothy Parker haunt this hotel? Many believe it to be true. Continue reading...
BRAIN TEASER – Halloween puzzle: Can you find the hidden spider and candy corn? Test your skills...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion