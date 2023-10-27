Washington woman preps Christmas dinner months in advance for free: ‘Plenty of food’

A woman is taking meal-prepping to the next level by preparing for annual Christmas dinner months in advance.

Gubba Homestead is a 23-year-old who lives outside Seattle, Washington, and started preparing for her Christmas meal in late summer.

The content creator told SWNS that she lives on a 30-acre farm where she can harvest vegetables in the late summer months — and can them until days before the holiday.

"This is my harvest season," she said.

"I get everything preserved [and] ready to go."

Homestead, who said she used to live in a big city, can make Christmas dinner for free using this technique — as opposed to spending up to $500 as she used to, she said.

"It’s a Christmas dinner for free — apart from my time," she said to SWNS.

Homestead went on to say that she moved out of big-city living after the pandemic — and taught herself how to grow her own fruits and vegetables to prepare for potentially other future world disasters.

"I have apple, pear, peach, tangerine and cherry trees," she listed. "I grow raspberries, blackberries and blueberries."

In August, Homestead harvest vegetables such as potatoes, carrots and corn to preserve.

In September, the content creator picks apples and cooks her apple pie filling.

In October, she collects and preserves flowers, pine and branches to make fresh garland for the holiday season, she said.

And on Christmas day, Homestead said she cooks up the preserved food she’s been working on for months.

The 23-year-old said the way in which she preserves her food varies — it's including, but not limited to, canning and freeze-drying items.

She told SWNS that her family thoroughly enjoys apple pies, so she makes sure to prepare for that dessert on Christmas.

"I cook the apple pie filling, put it in a clear gel to preserve it for canning — [then] it’s ready to pour into the pie," she said.

Along with her food, Homestead said she prepares her Christmas gifts early as well by making hampers for her friends and family using household items to fill with homemade jams and chutneys.

"I’m filling it with jams and chutneys, I harvested honey and I’ll be making jerky, too," she told SWNS.

All of these actions are in an effort to prove that things can be prepared in advance to make life easier — something Homestead said helps her be prepared for any situation.

