Everyday behaviors by flight passengers that are red flags for TSA

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
airport security images

A professor of aviation management at the Metropolitan State University of Denver (not pictured) shared common behaviors by flight passengers that might raise flags through TSA. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

IN 'PLANE' SIGHT – These common behaviors could raise red flags for TSA and might get you held up at the airport. An airport security expert weighs in.

'EVERYONE’S DISPLACED' – A navy veteran and mother shares the heartbreaking moment she and her family had to evacuate their home during the California wildfires.

SMART ABOUT EGGS – An egg expert shares the meaning behind different egg yolk colors and which might be better for you.

Raw eggs in a white plate. Yolks of different colors

The color of an egg yolk is entirely dependent upon a hen's diet, an expert said. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

'NAMASTE' IN SHAPE – Whether you are thinking about starting yoga or have already been practicing, these nine accessories can help your flexibility. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

