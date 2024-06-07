Evangelical leader reflects on 2 Corinthians: 'Rock the boat' to promote God's truths

"I believed, and so I spoke" (2 Corinthians 4:13).

These words come from the Second Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians, an epistle in the New Testament — and provide inspiration for Christians who work in the media, Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), told Fox News Digital.

"These words call to mind the multi-generational legacy of Christian broadcasters, evangelists and communicators who put their faith in Jesus Christ and answered His call to devote their time and talents to spreading the good news," said Miller, who lives in Nashville.

The NRB is "an international association of Christian communicators with more than 1,100 member organizations reaching millions of viewers, listeners and readers," according to its website.

For Christians who work in the media, the mission goes far beyond audience engagement or promoting a cause, he said.

Rather, "our highest purpose is to participate in God’s work of extending grace to more and more people for the glory of God," Miller said.

"Despite the beauty and simplicity of our calling, working together for God’s glory — at home, at church and in public life — often feels much more complicated," he said.

That said, "it is easy to become discouraged," especially if there are misunderstandings, a lack of recognition or if "our efforts don't bear fruit right away," Miller said.

"As long as we live on this side of heaven, we will experience tension, strain and pain in our lives and relationships," he noted.

Humanity, Miller said, is "hard-wired to avoid such things," and there can be temptation to "minimize or compromise on uncomfortable truths" to avoid conflicts.

"Should people of faith avoid ‘rocking the boat’ to preserve a sense of unity? By no means," he said.

Christians, Miller said, "are not adrift on stormy seas without our savior."

Instead, "we stand together on the solid rock of Jesus Christ, come what may."

Unity in faith, he said, "is a God-made foundation, not a man-made aspiration."

This, Miller said, "should lift our spirits and give us the courage to fully stand on the whole counsel of God."

St. Paul's Second Letter to the Corinthians includes the reminder that even if one's earthly home is destroyed, "we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens," noted Miller.

An "earthly home," Miller said, could be someone's reputation, a job opportunity or a position of power.

If a person is concerned that this "earthly home" could be destroyed as a consequence of following God, he or she should "trust in His promise of eternal glory," Miller said.

"Our greatest challenges here on earth are transformed for good in the hands of our Heavenly Father, to renew our inner selves and prepare us for the full presence of God," he said.

Christians in the media, Miller said, should also remember to be humble.

"Humility allows us to recognize the small size of our efforts compared to the eternal plans and purposes of almighty God," he said.

"Our Lord is holding together the family of faith," Miller said.

"Our mission is to believe, to speak and to carry the heritage of faith to all generations."