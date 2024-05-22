Virginia pastor says Psalm 23 provides hope for all those who are struggling

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want" (Psalm 23:1).

This beautiful passage is from Psalm 23, one of the most well-known passages of the book of Psalms, a collection of 150 poems, songs and prayers written in ancient Hebrew, according to the website Bible Project.

A little less than half these psalms are attributed to King David , about a third are anonymous — and the rest are attributed to a variety of authors. Psalm 23 is attributed to King David.

"These first words of Psalm 23 are not merely an introduction; they are a declaration of God's provision and care," Işık Abla of Virginia told Fox News Digital.

Abla is senior pastor of Dream Church International in Virginia Beach and the author of many Christian books. Born in Turkey and raised as a Muslim, she moved to America while fleeing an abusive marriage, her website says.

After a "personal encounter with God" on a day she intended on ending her life, Abla experienced supernatural healing and converted to Christianity.

"When trauma makes us feel lost and lacking, these words remind us that we have a Shepherd who meets our needs," she said.

"His presence was my sustenance, a reminder that even in scarcity, I could find abundance in His spirit."

"In my darkest moments," she continued, "feeling as though I had nothing left, I learned that in God, I lacked nothing. His presence was my sustenance, a reminder that even in scarcity, I could find abundance in His spirit."

It was through the words of Psalm 23, said Abla, that "God extended His grace to me, a soothing balm that healed my wounds and restored my soul."

As the text of the psalm continues, it reminds believers of "God’s promise to lead us beside still waters and make us lie down in green pastures," said Abla — which "speaks to His desire to restore tranquility to our lives."

"In my journey, these words became a reality as I allowed God to guide me to tranquility, much like a shepherd who gently guides his flock to places where they can rest and rejuvenate safely," she said.

Psalm 23 "became a prayer and a practice, as I sought places and moments of peace in God’s creation, finding solace in the simplicity and beauty of nature that He provided," said Abla.

The process of healing from trauma, she said, "is more than just overcoming moments of past pain; it’s a restoration of the soul, a deep and profound renewal."

"As I leaned on this promise, I found that God was actively restoring my vitality and purpose," said Abla.

"Each step forward in righteousness was a step away from the shadows of my past, guided by His loving hand, showing me a way through the suffering."

The path that God has for each person "is not defined by the trauma we experience, but by the healing He offers," said Abla.

"Just as a shepherd tends his flock with care and love, God attends to our broken spirits," she said.

God "does not leave us to wander in despair, but leads us to peace, restores our souls, and guides us in righteousness," she said.

Abla said she hopes those who are struggling "find in Psalm 23 the same hope and healing that I did."

She told Fox News Digital, "Trust in the Shepherd who has promised to carry you through, to restore your soul, and to lead you into peace."

"You are not walking this path alone," she said.

"You are being led by the Father who loves you infinitely and personally."

