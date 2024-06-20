Expand / Collapse search
Boating

10 essentials you need for a day on the boat

From safety gear to a waterproof phone case, these are items you must have for a boat day

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
A day out on the boat can be full of relaxation or excitement - or maybe a little bit of both. 

You can spend the day lying out in the sun, taking a quick dip in the water when the temperature gets too high — or participating in water sports, such as tubing, wakeboarding or waterskiing. 

If you are planning a boat day (or many) this summer, here are 10 items you won't want to leave behind. 

Check out the list below.

A photo of a woman putting on sunscreen with a picture of three friends on a boat in the background

Don't forget these vital items when packing for a day on the water. (iStock)

  1. Safety gear
  2. Bathing suit and towel
  3. Sweatshirt
  4. Food and drinks
  5. Sun protection
  6. Music
  7. Waterproof phone case
  8. Garbage bag
  9. Dry bag
  10. Games

1. Safety gear

Safety first! 

Before all else, make sure you have all the proper safety equipment you need. This includes life jackets (at least one per person on the boat), fire extinguishers, an anchor, flashlight, throwable flotation devices, sound and visual signaling devices, a GPS, radio and cell phone. 

It's also important to have a first aid kit on board, just in case. When it comes to boat safety, it's always better to bring extra gear, as opposed to not enough. 

2. Bathing suit and towel

Of course, you can't forget a bathing suit and towel on your boat day. 

You'll likely spend the majority of the day in your bathing suit, so throw it on right under your clothes. 

Bring a spare pair of dry clothes with you that you can change into at the end of your day. 

3. Sweatshirt

A boat can get really windy. While your towel is dry, you can simply wrap it around you to keep warm, but once the towel gets wet, that strategy won't be as successful. 

It's wise to also pack a sweatshirt with you on your boat day, especially if you're going to be out on the water as the temperature drops later in the day. 

You may not need it, but it's good to have it just in case. 

4. Food and drinks

Food and drinks are a must. Sandwiches are one of the easiest foods to make while hanging out on a boat. 

Bring a cooler filled with all your cold cuts, dressing and toppings and then pack your bread and chips separately. 

Couple eating watermelon

Watermelon provides a refreshing flavor while in the hot summer sun. (iStock)

Then, people can assemble fresh sandwiches as they want. 

Fresh fruit, like watermelon, is another great thing to have on the boat for a refreshing snack. 

Pack more water than you think you need, so you stay hydrated throughout the day.

5. Sun protection

It's vital to bring plenty of sun protection on the boat. 

This, of course, includes sunscreen, but also consider bringing a hat and sunglasses to keep the sun out of your face throughout the day. 

6. Music 

Music is a must-have on the boat. 

Many modern boats have built in speakers, so you don't have to worry about packing one yourself. If your boat doesn't have speakers you can connect to, make sure to bring your phone, so the tunes are loud enough for everyone to hear. 

Put together a boat playlist filled with upbeat songs to keep the energy high throughout the day. 

7. Waterproof phone case 

A waterproof phone case will not only keep your phone dry, but it allows you to take pictures of your day. 

Many waterproof phone cases are very inexpensive and essentially look like a clear bag. 

You can simply slip your phone inside, close the case and then wear it around your neck with the strap they come with. 

A boy tubing

It's important to keep electronics, like your phone and other valuables, such as your wallet, safe while you are out on the boat. A waterproof case or dry bag can help keep these items from getting wet and ruined while your having fun out on the water. (iStock)

That way, while you're in the water, you can bring your phone with you and snap some photos. 

8. Garbage bag 

This is a simple, but important item you won't want to forget. 

With all the food and drinks you'll be consuming all day, there will be a lot of trash built up, which can quickly make a mess on the boat. 

Pack a couple of garbage bags with you so you can keep the boat clean and easily gather trash at the end of the day. 

9. Dry bag 

You can get a dry bag right on Amazon. 

These waterproof bags are where you can store anything you do not want to get wet. 

Items like your phone and wallet are examples of things you would want to put in this type of bag. 

They come in all different sizes, so you can get the one that will best suit your needs. 

10. Games 

Last but certainly not least, don't forget games for the boat. 

This includes board games to play while you're hanging out and water games. 

As far as board games, a waterproof deck of cards is a good way to go, as they are portable and won't take up a lot of space in your bag. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 