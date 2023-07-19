Why you feel happier in summer and how to keep the mood boost year-round

Have you ever noticed a boost in your mood during the summer? This is extremely common and there are tons of reasons why.

Cold weather has its positive moments, such as the sight of a light dusting of snow over the trees and cozying up by the fireplace at night; but for a lot of the time, winter means long days indoors, hidden from the outside world.

On the other hand, summer is a season that people spend mostly outside, surrounded by nature and enjoying outdoor activities.

All of these things, plus more, lead to a happier feeling in the summer.

Here are reasons why you may feel a positive shift in your mood during the summer, and how you can keep that feeling going through the rest of the year.

1. The sun serves as a mood booster

The sun alone makes us happy, as it increases serotonin in the body.

In the summer, we spend hours on end out in the sun, whereas during the winter, we don't spend much time in it at all.

Simply spending more time in the sun can increase our moods greatly — a luxury that locations that have all four seasons don't get all year.

One way to combat this in the winter is by finding outdoor winter activities that you enjoy, like snowboarding and skiing.

2. More time is spent outside

In the summer, we spend a lot more time outside and in nature.

There are a lot more outdoor activities to do in the summer months, like going to the beach, lying out by the pool, visiting an outdoor restaurant, seeing an outdoor concert and more.

In colder months, it can be harder to come up with fun activities to do, especially outdoor ones.

Most winter activities happen in indoor environments.

3. There's a higher likelihood for exercise

During times of warmer weather, people are more motivated to work out. In the summer, we are often more alert, awake and ready to take on the day.

At the end of the day, exercise is important all the time.

Even though you may feel more motivated to work out during the summer, keep the trend going during the colder months.

More than the time of year, a routine is what really is important to working out.

Once you get into a good routine, you'll be more likely to continue exercising.

Working out helps us feel healthier, stronger and happier, so it is vital to keep up this trend throughout the year to keep your mood boosted.

4. There is more traveling and vacationing

People often take time off in the summer for vacationing and traveling, an obvious mood booster.

Vacations also help split up the work weeks, giving you something to look forward to and cherish.

If you're able to, try to take a vacation during the winter months, especially if you are feeling down and missing that summer weather.

One other great thing about traveling during the winter is that the destination will most likely be a lot less crowded than it is in the summer, when it's prime travel time.

To keep the summer mood all year, consider planning a trip during the winter versus the summer.

This will keep your mood up when summer concludes, because you'll have a tropical trip right around the corner.

5. There's lots of socializing

Summer is full of socializing events.

Between Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, summer birthdays, weddings, barbecues, pool parties and casual hangouts, we are often surrounded by people in the summer.

This can be a huge boost to moods and make the season a lot more fun than others.

During the winter, people can quickly get the feeling of isolation and loneliness.

To avoid this, try to plan events often, even if it is just a small game night or movie night. Keep surrounding yourself with others to avoid those winter blues.