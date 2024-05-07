8 accessories to take your photography hobby to the next level

Want to take your photo hobby to the next level? We've picked eight accessories that will help you transform your flourishing hobby and improve the quality of your output. These accessories and gadgets won't just capture better pictures; they will also keep you comfortable. The right accessory can help up your game and improve your craft. Here are eight you should consider:

Flexible tripods are a great option for shake-free, stable shots. Plus, they are easy to use and carry. This Ulanzi MT-68 CLAW Quick Release Flexible Tripod, available for under $50, has a quick-release plate, 360° panoramic ball head, and is customizable. The tripod is compatible with smartphones, DSLRs, SLRs, mirrorless, compact, panoramic and action cameras. This tripod, available for under $20 at Amazon, has a wireless remote control option.

A camera lens hood attached to the front of your lens can make a huge difference in the quality of your images. It blocks or reduces the glare in your photos by acting like a visor for your lens. This Promaster 77mm Digital Lens Hood, selling for under $20 at Walmart, has a petal shape designed for the wide focal lengths required by today's digital SLR cameras. This lens hood from KUVRD, on sale for under $45 at Amazon, is foldable and collapses like an accordion.

An external hard drive is hands down one of the more essential accessories as you grow your hobby. This LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is available for under $100 at B&H Photo Video. The hard drive features shock, drop, and pressure resistance and a rubber sleeve for added protection. Reviews for this option from Sandisk, on sale for under $100 at Amazon, said it stores large amounts of video footage.

An umbrella that attaches to the top of your camera is practical and smart because it will keep you and your equipment safe. This Camera Hot Shoe Umbrella, on sale for less than $11 at Walmart, will protect your camera from rain, snow, bird poop and any other unexpected weather conditions. It is also an excellent sunshade to avoid overexposure to the camera screen on sunny days. You can grab this one in black for under $25 at Amazon.

A 70-200mm lens is a useful lens that will take care of 90% of most of your zoom needs. The lens is a fantastic choice for landscape photography when you want to zoom in and capture gorgeous shots of distant subjects. Canon users can get this 70 200mm lens for around $2,100 on Amazon or B&H Photo Video. Nikon DSLR users will love the AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR, available for under $1,900 at B&H Photo Video.

If you are investing in new equipment, you'll also want to make sure you have a way to carry your gear around safely. This Nomatic McKinnon 21L Cube Pack and Convertible Backpack, on sale for under $125 at B&H Photo Video, can be used as a camera cube to fit inside a larger bag or on its own as a functional backpack. Or try this CADeN's Camera Backpack for a simple, inexpensive option that gets the job done for under $50 at Amazon. The waterproof bag fits 2 DSLR/SLR camera bodies, six lenses, a laptop, a flash, a tripod and other accessories.

Without the cap, your camera lens can get scratched or damaged, so keep track of it with the help of a cap clip. This Hufa cap clip, on sale for under $11 at B&H Photo Video, is a convenient and user-friendly way to store your cap on your camera strap. This cap buckle from CamDesign, on sale for under $12 at Amazon, also clips onto your camera strap to keep your cap safe.

Carrying a camera can be painful. Alleviate it with the ZEISS Air Cell Comfort Strap, which is available for under $50 at B&H Photo Video. This strap is made of soft neoprene, has a wide cut and features supremely cushioning air cell padding. You can also buy it at Adorama.