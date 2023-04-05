Egg-cellent recipes to whisk or whip up for Easter brunch

If you celebrate Easter, it's more than likely you'll participate in some sort of egg-related activity before or on the holiday.

Whether it's hiding Easter eggs in the backyard for the kids to find, participating in an adult Easter egg hunt yourself or creating intricate egg art as an avid creator, participating in your favorite egg pastime is to be eggs-pected.

While playing with eggs on Easter is one way to incorporate the food item into the day, they're also a must-have staple to include in your holiday breakfast.

Here are some egg-based recipes that are sure to "wow" your guests at Easter brunch, plus a super secret trick featured at the end of this page to get the perfect eggs every time.

1. Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict is an easy, but delicious meal to make for Easter. It requires very minimal ingredients and just few steps to complete.

Ingredients:

Eggs

English muffins

Ham

Hollandaise sauce

Directions:

For this recipe, you can use store bought Hollandaise sauce or make homemade sauce yourself. Homemade sauce is highly recommended and not very difficult to make. You can find a recipe for the perfect Hollandaise sauce below.

For your eggs, you'll need to boil water in a pot over medium to high heat on the stove. While your water boils, you can add (or not add) a dash of vinegar to the water. Sometimes eggs will stay together a little better in the pot with this trick, but it's not a must to maintain the egg's shape. Crack your egg in a bowl and set aside until your water is boiling.

Once the water boils, use a metal fork and begin making a quick circular motion in the pot. You'll want to create a whirlwind effect. Slowly and gently place your egg from the bowl into the whirlwind.

Don't panic! Your egg will start to shift around a bit, and you may lose a little bit of egg white here. That's OK.

Be sure to only boil one egg at a time but repeat this same process for each egg. Note that you do not need to add extra vinegar if you do choose to use it.

Allow your egg to boil in the water for two minutes and remove with a mesh skimmer. Toast your English muffins and add ham slices. Top with your egg and add Hollandaise sauce. For extra flavor, chop scallions and finish off your Eggs Benedict with a herb.

2. Homemade Hollandaise sauce

You can't forget to whip up some homemade Hollandaise sauce to add atop your eggs Benedict. Here is a delicious Hollandaise recipe.

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon of mustard

Fresh garlic cloves

Fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

If you need more of the Hollandaise sauce, double the ingredients above.

Directions:

For this homemade Hollandaise sauce recipe, you'll want to begin by roasting fresh garlic cloves in the oven. Chop the stem of the garlic off, peel the skin from the cloves. Cover your cloves in olive oil and wrap them in tinfoil. Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

To ensure no additional messes are made, pour the olive oil after the cloves are sitting in the foil.

Let the cloves roast in the oven for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, check the softness of the cloves. If they're still tough, let them sit another 10-20 minutes.

On the side, add egg yolks, mustard and lemon juice into a blender and let it sit until your garlic is roasted. When the cloves are done, add them into your blender with salt and pepper to taste. Blend the mixture until smooth. Serve immediately and keep any additional sauce in the fridge. Throw it away after a maximum of two days unused.

Optional: For additional flavor, add dried oregano before blending.

3. The Italian omelet

The Italian omelette is a twist on the classic breakfast item.

Ingredients:

Ground sausage (hot or mild)

Bell peppers

Onion

Mozzarella cheese

Directions:

For this recipe, you can use ground Italian sausage, hot or mild. If you happen to only have sausage that's in casing, and you're ready to whip up this omelet, you can easily squeeze the sausage from the casing and cook it as ground sausage in your pan.

Over medium heat, add all of your sausage to the pan. You don't need to add any oil beforehand as sausage is naturally oiled and will include plenty of grease already. Cook your sausage through, so there is no pink at all.

In a bowl, crack your eggs and whisk them with a fork or whisker and set aside.

In a separate pan from the sausage, heat oil on low to medium heat. You'll want to add enough oil to coat the entire pan. This will ensure none of the egg sticks to your pan and ruins the esthetic of your perfectly round omelet.

For this recipe, you can either use raw or cooked peppers and onions. If you prefer them cooked, cook them until the onions are caramelized on the stove top or to the texture you prefer in the oven.

Once your oil is warm (not hot) add your eggs to the pan. You want to make sure the eggs don't burn so avoid really hot oil. Be sure to fill the entire pan with egg to create a perfect circle.

With a spatula (preferably rubber), begin lifting the edges of your omelet to ensure a smooth fold when it's time.

From here, add as much sausage, peppers and onions as you'd like to one side of the omelet. Add fresh, shredded or slices of mozzarella to the ingredients (fresh is recommended) and fold over the bare side of the eggs. To make sure the cheese is melted enough, add a tablespoon of water to the pan and cover with a lid.

Serve with hot sauce or red pepper flakes for extra spice.

4. Eggs in purgatory

You may or may not have heard of eggs in purgatory.

If not, you won't be missing out any longer! This dish pairs wonderfully with garlic bread.

Ingredients:

Eggs

Tomato sauce

Garlic toast

Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil

Directions:

For this recipe, you'll need tomato sauce (preferably homemade by your favorite Italian friend or family member), eggs, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

In a pan on low heat, warm your tomato sauce. You can add as much or as little tomato sauce as you want. It's recommended that at least the entire bottom of the pan is coated in sauce. You can either crack your eggs in a bowl on the side and pour them into the pan atop the sauce or save the extra mess and crack them right into the pan.

Add the fresh basil on top of the sauce and eggs but do not stir the basil in.

Cover the pan with a lid to allow the eggs to cook. You can cook them over easy, medium or hard for this recipe depending on how runny you prefer your eggs. Check the hardness of the egg yolk every minute or two and plate the entire pan of sauce and eggs when they're done. Top with Parmesan cheese.

Don't forget to mop up the extra sauce with garlic toast on the side.

5. Super secret fluffy egg trick

Want the perfect eggs every time? Follow this trick!

Ingredients:

Eggs

Heavy cream

Directions:

If you're sick of burning eggs or eating eggs that may feel a little too rubbery, there is a trick that works every time, without fail! This super secret, super easy hack will get you perfectly fluffy eggs.

Ready for it? A dash of heavy cream. Add a dash of heavy cream to your raw eggs and whisk it in before placing in a pan. You can do this with any egg you intend on scrambling that doesn't need to maintain shape like poached, over easy, medium or hard, or hard-boiled eggs.