Springtime butter cookies for Easter: Try the recipe

This Easter weekend, consider baking a batch of these fun and festive cookies.

"These jumbo sugar cookies were inspired by the viral brand, Crumbl Cookies," says Sandra Flegg of She’s Not Cookin’. "Decorate them with your favorite Easter color for the frosting and the sky’s the limit for sprinkles!"

Easter Sugar Cookies by Sandra Flegg of shesnotcookin.com

Servings: 22 cookies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Cookie ingredients

1 cup butter, room temperature

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 and ¼ cups granulated sugar

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 eggs, room temperature

5 and ½ cups all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoon salt

Easter sanding sugar for dipping cookies

Icing ingredients

1 cup butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup heavy cream

Food coloring

Decorative Easter eggs for garnish in the center of each cookie.

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, or bowl from a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, vegetable oil, granulated sugar and powdered sugar. Beat on low speed until combined, then on high speed for one minute.

2. Add in water and eggs. Beat for one minute at medium-high speed.

3. In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt.

4. Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture, 1 cup at a time, mixing on low speed after each addition.

5. Use an ice cream scoop or heaping tablespoon to shape dough into extra large balls. (a bit smaller than a tennis ball)

6. Roll in Easter-colored sanding sugar and place on a prepared baking sheet, 8 cookies to a sheet.

7. Dip a glass into sanding sugar and press firmly into the ball of cookie dough. The edges of the cookies will crinkle, and the cookies should still be about ¼" thick.

8. Bake in a 350 °F oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on wire racks before frosting.

9. For icing: Using the whisk attachment of a stand mixer, combine butter and powdered sugar, beating on low speed until combined. Add vanilla extract and continue to mix until well-combined.

10. Add in the heavy cream, one tablespoon at a time, beating on high speed for one minute, once all the cream has been mixed into the icing. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed.

11. Add food coloring to reach desired shade. (Feel free to use Easter colors)

12. Transfer icing to a decorator bag fitted with a Wilton 2A round tip. Starting in the middle, pipe circles, leaving the edge of the cookie exposed without icing.

13. Garnish with a decorative Easter egg in the center of each cookie.

This original recipe is owned by ShesNotCookin.com and was shared with Fox News.

