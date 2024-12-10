10 fun and educational toys kids of all ages will love this Christmas

Christmas gifts for kids don’t need to be high-tech in order to be fun. Rather than (or in addition to) getting your kids an Xbox, VR headset or another high-priced electronic, gifting a fun, but educational toy can help expand your child’s mind while still providing hours of fun.

From LEGOs to Lincoln Logs to coding robots, there’s something for every child on this list. Kids interested in STEM, art or construction, among other subjects, will find a lot to love about these toy options. Plus, none of them will break the bank.

LEGOs aren’t only cool, they’re educational. This T. Rex LEGO set is a three-in-one set, so kids can build a T. rex and then transform it into a triceratops or pterodactyl, too. Learning how to build LEGOs is a great way to get kids (ages nine and up) into building and creating.

Get your kids moving, and get their energy out with a Teeter Popper. Kids can rock it, roll it, sit in it or stand. The Teeter Popper provides hours of fun and awakens their senses every time they pop the toy.

Toddlers won’t be able to get enough of this Learn & Play tunnel. It provides two activities in one toy: a tunnel for crawling and dropping balls in the two towers. The tunnel can also keep kids engaged by encouraging crawling, reaching, grasping and color recognition.

Lincoln Logs are a classic toy that teaches basic motor and building skills. Plus, they’re easy to pick up and put away, another great skill to teach your kids early on!

For a toy that teaches a future skill, get your child the My Auto Shop Engine Builder from Fat Brain Toys. It comes apart into 62 parts that kids can "fix" and rebuild. Kids can check the oil and spark plugs, remove the engine cover and check the engine, among other things.

Your kids can become artists when they use Hey Clay, the ocean creatures version. The clay is soft and nontoxic, and it won’t leave stains, making it ideal for younger kids. Your child can pick one of the six ocean creatures and follow 3D step-by-step instructions to create the creature.

A National Geographic chemistry set is a fun gift for younger kids and teens. It has over 100 science experiments included. Kids can make bubbling, color-changing solutions, glowing test tubes, a bouncy ball, glowing worms and more.

Getting your kids involved in STEM now can be a huge help in their future, should they choose to pursue a career in the industry. The Deluxe Eco Robotics kit helps them learn to build a 100% mechanical solar-powered robot.

Kids 10 and up can grow their own crystals with this crystal growing kit from Amazon. The kit has all the materials needed to grow seven different crystals with the help of hot water.

Playmags’ 100-piece magnetic tiles set teaches problem-solving skills, motor skills and shape recognition. The set includes 82 magnetic tiles that are strong and durable, great for building 3D structures.