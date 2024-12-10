Expand / Collapse search
10 fun and educational toys kids of all ages will love this Christmas

Holiday gifts that can be as educational as they are fun

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published
Educational toys can still be plenty of fun.

Educational toys can still be plenty of fun. (iStock)

Christmas gifts for kids don’t need to be high-tech in order to be fun. Rather than (or in addition to) getting your kids an Xbox, VR headset or another high-priced electronic, gifting a fun, but educational toy can help expand your child’s mind while still providing hours of fun.

From LEGOs to Lincoln Logs to coding robots, there’s something for every child on this list. Kids interested in STEM, art or construction, among other subjects, will find a lot to love about these toy options. Plus, none of them will break the bank.

T. Rex LEGO set: $59.99

This T- rex also turns into two other dinosaurs. 

This T- rex also turns into two other dinosaurs.  (LEGO)

LEGOs aren’t only cool, they’re educational. This T. Rex LEGO set is a three-in-one set, so kids can build a T. rex and then transform it into a triceratops or pterodactyl, too. Learning how to build LEGOs is a great way to get kids (ages nine and up) into building and creating.

Teeter Popper: $44.95

Provide hours of fun with this toy. 

Provide hours of fun with this toy.  (Fat Brain Toys)

Get your kids moving, and get their energy out with a Teeter Popper. Kids can rock it, roll it, sit in it or stand. The Teeter Popper provides hours of fun and awakens their senses every time they pop the toy.

Learn & Play™ 2-in-1 activity tunnel: $52.99

An entertaining two-in-one toy for toddlers. 

An entertaining two-in-one toy for toddlers.  (Little Tikes)

Toddlers won’t be able to get enough of this Learn & Play tunnel. It provides two activities in one toy: a tunnel for crawling and dropping balls in the two towers. The tunnel can also keep kids engaged by encouraging crawling, reaching, grasping and color recognition.

Lincoln Logs: on sale for $45.07

Original price: $49.99

Lincoln Logs are a time-tested toy that teaches motor skills. 

Lincoln Logs are a time-tested toy that teaches motor skills.  (Amazon )

Lincoln Logs are a classic toy that teaches basic motor and building skills. Plus, they’re easy to pick up and put away, another great skill to teach your kids early on!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get Amazon items like these Lincoln Logs sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

My Auto Shop Engine Builder: $84.95

Teach your kids basic mechanics while they're young. 

Teach your kids basic mechanics while they're young.  (Fat Brain Toys)

For a toy that teaches a future skill, get your child the My Auto Shop Engine Builder from Fat Brain Toys. It comes apart into 62 parts that kids can "fix" and rebuild. Kids can check the oil and spark plugs, remove the engine cover and check the engine, among other things.

Hey Clay ocean creatures: $19.95

Your kids can create adorable sea creatures out of soft, moldable clay. 

Your kids can create adorable sea creatures out of soft, moldable clay.  (Fat Brain Toys)

Your kids can become artists when they use Hey Clay, the ocean creatures version. The clay is soft and nontoxic, and it won’t leave stains, making it ideal for younger kids. Your child can pick one of the six ocean creatures and follow 3D step-by-step instructions to create the creature.

National Geographic chemistry set: on sale for $27.49

Original price: $39.99

Have fun with over 100 science experiments in one box. 

Have fun with over 100 science experiments in one box.  (Amazon )

A National Geographic chemistry set is a fun gift for younger kids and teens. It has over 100 science experiments included. Kids can make bubbling, color-changing solutions, glowing test tubes, a bouncy ball, glowing worms and more.

Deluxe Eco Robotics kit: on sale for $37.95

Original price: $39.95

The perfect toy for kids interested in STEM.

The perfect toy for kids interested in STEM. (Fat Brain Toys)

Getting your kids involved in STEM now can be a huge help in their future, should they choose to pursue a career in the industry. The Deluxe Eco Robotics kit helps them learn to build a 100% mechanical solar-powered robot. 

Crystal growing science experimental kit: on sale for $19.79

Original price: $21.99

Your kids can grow their own crystals with the help of this kit.

Your kids can grow their own crystals with the help of this kit. (Amazon )

Kids 10 and up can grow their own crystals with this crystal growing kit from Amazon. The kit has all the materials needed to grow seven different crystals with the help of hot water.

Playmags 100-piece magnetic tiles building blocks set: $49.99

Teach your kids how to build with these magnetic building blocks. 

Teach your kids how to build with these magnetic building blocks.  (Amazon )

Playmags’ 100-piece magnetic tiles set teaches problem-solving skills, motor skills and shape recognition. The set includes 82 magnetic tiles that are strong and durable, great for building 3D structures.

