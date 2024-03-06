12 Easter styles to look your best

Easter is a great time to debut a new look. Winter is ending, and everything is in bloom, so why not try a new outfit to celebrate? We've picked 12 styles that will have you looking your best, whether you are headed to church, a garden party, or just looking to enjoy some of the lovely spring weather.

For her, maxi dresses are a must-have that will update any spring wardrobe and floral prints can make an excellent choice for Easter. Wide-legged pants are trendy this spring, while linen or cotton clothes can also make a fantastic selection for Easter. Find these flowy pants in various designs and styles, from high-waisted to cropped, to suit every body type. You'll want to opt for pastel shades to complete a classic spring look.

For girls, we've picked six classic looks. Some popular options include tulle dresses perfect for church and rompers for garden play. You can find them in classic Easter palettes.

Light Green Floral Jacquard Puff Sleeve Dress $84.00 from Lulus

This Light Green Floral Jacquard Puff Sleeve Dress screams spring, and its delicate print and color make it a perfect pick for Easter. The woven jacquard fabric has a textured floral design throughout.

Quinlee Embroided Maxi Dress $598

You will be stunned by this beautiful Quinlee Embroidered Maxi Dress from Lilly Pulitzer. This dress checks all the boxes for Easter trends and more. If you want a staple to wear again and again from spring into summer, this is a great choice. The embroidered dress is made of viscose organza.

MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked $52.99

The puffed sleeves featured on this MEROKEETY Smocked Dress are another emerging trend of the season. Women who prefer a medium-length dress will like this midi dress designed with a smocked shirred bodice. Amazon can deliver your purchase to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Luxe Jersey Volume Pant $88

Prefer wearing pants? These Luxe Jersey Volume Pants from Pact have the wide-leg look of the spring. They are made of a soft, stretchy organic blend and are easy to dress up or down.

Fit & Flare Tie-Back Dress $64

Another hit from Pact, this Fit & Flare Tie-Back Dress could surely be a staple of your warm-weather wardrobe. The dress has a flattering bodice, a flowy skirt, and a flirty tie-back.

Floral Wide Leg Soft Pants $109

Stay comfortable and make a statement in these Floral Wide-Leg Soft Pants from Chico's. This pull-on style is made from soft knit fabric and has a comfy-chic wide-leg fit.

Big Girls Embroidered Organza $84

She'll feel like an Easter princess and look like a dream in this beautiful embroidered organza dress from Rare Editions. This delicate-looking dress has puffed sleeves and a smocked back. This dress is available in sizes 8 to 16 years.

Girls Pink Tulle & Chiffon Dress $71

This gorgeous pink dress for girls by Mayoral is ideal for Easter or any special occasion. The bodice is made of soft chiffon and has a tulle overlay, beautifully embroidered with a lovely ivory and pink floral pattern. Order it via Childrensalon.com.

Rainbow Butterfly Tulle Dress $68

If your little one is into butterflies and rainbows, this rainbow butterfly tulle dress from Lola and the Boys will be a big hit. This soft tulle dress is perfect for twirling around in the garden and perfect for the princess treatment. Find sizes from one-year-old to 14 years old.

Give Me Butterflies Denim Vest And Tiered Dress Set $59.99, now $47.99

This Give Me Butterflies Denim Vest And Tiered Dress Set from Mia Belle Girls is perfect for Easter, spring parties, family picnics, photoshoots, and year-round play. The set includes the butterfly print dress with a ruffle hem and a denim vest with butterfly embroidery. The dress is available in a variety of sizes.

Calsunbaby Baby Kids Girls Easter Jumpsuit $12.89

Your little one will look festive in this functional Calsunbaby Baby Kids Girls Easter Jumpsuit, which you can buy from Walmart. This sleeveless jumpsuit is printed with rabbits and has flared bottoms, creating the sweetest look for six to 12-month-old babies.

Bonnie Jean Easter Dress with Short Sleeve Cardigan $42.99, now $34.99

This Bonnie Jean Girl's Easter Dress - Floral Dress with Short Sleeve Cardigan is a classic Easter favorite. The dress features a pretty bow on the front waist and a zipper closer to the back. Amazon can deliver your purchase to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

