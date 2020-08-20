Drive-thru haunted houses are helping Halloween traditions stay alive in 2020

Who says you have to get out of the car to be frightened?

With the summer winding down and the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it’s starting to look like Halloween activities and celebrations will have to be put on hold, or at least severely altered, to keep people safe. However, a new trend has emerged ahead of this year's spooky season, and it involves taking the haunted house concept and adding cars.

Drive-thru haunted houses have started popping up not just across the country, but across the world. While this year isn’t the first time that this type of attraction has existed, it's certainly surging in popularity due to the ability to offer scares while also maintaining proper social distance.

Orlando will see its first contactless, drive-thru Halloween experience open up this year, Orlando Weekly reports. This attraction, called the Haunted Road, reportedly tells a theatrical story through various drive-thru scenes that feature scary creatures and various other spooky concepts.

The event will also reportedly host a family-friendly version presented during daytime hours.

“Imagine your car pulling up into a dark alley, turning off your engine and being just completely powerless as you’re surrounded by creatures,” Atilio Jamerson, entertainment director for Urban Legends of Southern California, said during a recent interview with the Orange County Register, when discussing the company’s drive-thru experience coming to Costa Mesa in California this year.

"As far as the actors go, it will be a lot more fun for them because they will have more freedom in the choices they make with their movements," he continued, "and it’s an opportunity to learn new ways to scare that aren’t just popping into your face. We’ll incorporate props, lighting, music and it’s just a way for us to get really creative and do things we’ve never done before.”

The Haunted Drive in Texas isn’t a new attraction for 2020, but it is expanding its route to make for a “longer, more deadlier drive.” And Kenta Iwana, the founder of Japanese production company Kowagarasetai, said that he knew there was no way to do a traditional haunted house this year, so he set up shop in a downtown Tokyo parking garage, the New York Post reports.

And if there are no drive-thru haunted houses in your neck of the woods, or the idea doesn't exactly put you in the Halloween mood, don't fret. There's always time to set up a "Halloween tree" before Oct. 31.