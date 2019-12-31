Dog steals toy from baby in hilarious video

This dog needs to learn how to play well with others.

When a father noticed that his infant daughter liked one of the dog’s toys, he decided to let her play with it. Unfortunately, the beloved pet was not in the mood to share.

Thomas Weber was playing catch with his dog, Ellie, when he noticed his daughter reaching for the dog bone, Caters reports. Weber decided to give 7-month-old Aria a chance to check out the toy.

It turns out, however, that Ellie is very possessive of her toys and is seen stealing back from Aria, who seems to have put the dog bone in her mouth. Luckily for the pooch, Aria did not seem to put up much of a fight and let the pooch have her plaything back.

This isn’t the only dog caught taking toys from children.

A police department in Massachusetts noticed that several items had disappeared from a collection they had been gathering for toy drive for local children. When they looked into the disappearances, they were shocked to learn that one of their own was responsible.

The Franklin Police Department checked its surveillance footage only to discover that Ben, one of the department’s golden retrievers, was taking toys from the bin, The New York Post reports. The footage didn’t show, however, where he was taking them.

That required officers to get personally involved.

The department uploaded footage to Facebook that shows Ben, who works as a therapy dog, being caught red-handed with a baby doll in a carrier in his mouth. As the officers approach him, Ben calmly walks down a hallway to another room.

They eventually discovered that Ben was storing his stolen goods under a desk.

“The facility is locked down so we knew it was pretty simple to figure out it was Ben,” Deputy Chief James Mill told Boston 25. “When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him."