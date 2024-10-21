Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Doctor reveals why you should wait to unpack your suitcase after traveling

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Doctor on TikTok warns about bed bugs in luggage

A Virginia physician has taken to social media to talk about bedbugs and what you need to do with your luggage to avoid an infestation. (iStock; Dr. Jason Singh/@drjaysonisfresh)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

BEWARE OF BUGS – A Virginia primary care physician is recommending that people wait up to 10 days to unpack their luggage to avoid a bedbug infestation.

'TASTED EVEN BETTER' – A truck driver has made a name for himself on social media by posting videos of the meals he makes while he's on the road.

CUDDLING CRACKDOWN – An airport has set a "max" time limit on goodbye hugs for travelers bidding farewell to their loved ones in passenger drop-off areas.

max hug time at airport in Australia

An airport overseas has implemented a new policy limiting the time on goodbye hugs. Some users took to social media to react.  (Sarah Soper/Dunedin Airport via AP)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

CREATIVE COSTUMES – Find these last-minute costumes in your closet or piece them together with simple products you can find online. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals