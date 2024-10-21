Truck driver cooks dinner on his dashboard: 'Turned out all right, tasted even better'

Liam Houghton has been a truck driver for so long, he can't even remember how many years he's been doing it.

It's been at least a dozen years, but "you start losing track" when you've been doing it for as long as he has, Houghton told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview from his home in England. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Until recently, he pretty much lived a life of anonymity while on the road. Once he started posting social media videos showing his skill at making elaborate meals from the comfort of his truck — that all changed.

"To me, it's a normal thing to do," Houghton, 38, said of cooking in his truck. "Well, I thought it was."

There's been very strong interest from others in watching "Trucker Liam" cook his dinner between long hauls.

"I guess they don't know what happens when they see a truck pulled over, what they're doing inside," Houghton surmised. "So, I guess they're just quite interested in how we live behind the curtains when the curtains are closed."

Houghton's recent videos have shown him cooking everything from a T-bone steak and roasted chicken to a rack of lamb.

But it was his lasagna with Bolognese sauce that surprised him the most.

Houghton had wanted lasagna, but he didn't have the exact ingredients for it.

So he paired the pasta with whatever he had available to him in the truck and called it lasagna.

"I thought it was actually going to turn out absolutely [like] crap, but it actually turned out all right," Houghton admitted. "And it tasted even better."

Houghton said he buys all his food at the start of the week but doesn't plan his dinner during long drives. Whenever he starts to feel hungry, Houghton said, he'll determine how much driving time is left, pull over and use what's available to make his next meal.

"That night I really fancied lasagna, but I didn't have all the stuff with me, so I just kind of threw some of it together," Houghton said.

"I recorded it. Obviously, if it didn't turn out well, I wouldn't have posted it — but it turned out OK. So I uploaded it online and it seemed to have done well."

Houghton doesn't particularly have a favorite truck-made dish. He just knows that whatever he makes will be better for him than a typical microwave meal.

He'd rather eat "fresh food" than "this factory-made stuff."

"A lot of truckers do that," he said. "And to be fair, I always used to do that a lot when I first started driving. And you read the [label on the] back, and it's just full of preservatives and rubbish."

"That's [why] I started doing my own meals," he said.

Houghton's truck has an air fryer, a microwave, a small refrigerator, an induction cooktop on the dashboard and storage space for pots, pans, plates and utensils, he said.

He's got other goodies in his truck, too, such as a flat-screen television, game consoles and access to streaming devices. There's even a bed for him to rest.

But it's his food posts that have made "Trucker Liam" an internet sensation.

"I'm just a trucker," Houghton said.

"I cook food like everybody else does, but I'm the idiot [who] records it and puts it online. That's the only difference."