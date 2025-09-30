Expand / Collapse search
'Disgusting' cruise habit divides social media, plus wedding guest scolded by groom's mom

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A smiling woman on the balcony of a cruise ship

"Hands are far dirtier than skin under a bra," said one person (not pictured) about the viral Reddit thread topic.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

POCKET PLAN: Cruise travelers argue online about the "disgusting" place where passengers are stuffing their ID cards.

WHAT A DIVE: Researchers discovered a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan 140 years ago, ending decades of searches for the elusive ghost ship.

'DISRESPECTFUL': A wedding guest with gluten and dairy intolerances faced criticism from a groom's mother after bringing her own food to the reception.

Wedding guests full plates with food at buffet, representing viral Reddit drama where woman brought her own food because of intolerances, was called "disrespectful" as a result.

Caterers should be able to accommodate dietary intolerances, a wedding expert told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

