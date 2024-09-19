10 gadgets to help you sleep better

Better sleep is the cornerstone of good health, but many people struggle to find a good night's rest. According to the United Health Foundation, some 35.5% of American adults said they slept fewer than seven hours in a 24-hour period. The recommended sleep for adults older than 18 is at least seven hours per night.

There are many reasons why people struggle with sleep; some are stress-induced, and other reasons are medically related. The lack of good sleep can be detrimental to both physical and mental health. Optimizing how you sleep with sustainable sleep products can be one way to help you relax into a good night’s rest. You can also turn to some smart devices designed to help you sleep better and longer.

If you are struggling with getting good sleep, checkout these 10 sleep devices that will help you get quality rest:

Sleep trackers are a great way to understand how you are sleeping, so you learn more about your sleep habits and improve your sleep quality. The Oura Ring on Amazon is a wearable that tracks various sleep and health data, including total sleep time, sleep efficiency, REM and deep sleep, and more. It also measures heart rate variability, blood oxygen rate, and body temperature. If you want something to track your sleep that you don't wear, try the Withings sleep tracking mat for $129.

Original price: $29.99

A white noise machine acts as a barrier between your sleep and sudden noises by creating a consistent, soothing soundscape that allows you to fall asleep and stay asleep. The Magicteam Sound Machine on Amazon has 20 non-looping sleep sounds. Reviewers like the noise machine's sound quality, size, and sleep quality.

5 MATTRESSES THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR SLEEP

Original price: $249.99

Air purifiers can help you sleep by improving air quality. Purifiers remove irritants, reduce odors and enhance the quality of air. The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier uses a three-stage system to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, volatile organic compounds, and household odors. You can also buy this air purifier on Amazon.

Original price: $199

Some smart eye masks also combine massage therapy, vibration patterns, and heat therapy to help you relax and fall asleep faster. These Therabody goggles on Amazon use heat and massage therapy to relieve migraines and promote relaxation to help you easily fall asleep. Or try these sleep goggles with white noise, on sale for $22.99 at Walmart. The lining of this sleep mask is soft and ice-feeling modal, it will massively soothe tired eyes

Weighted blankets can help people with insomnia fall asleep faster and longer. They can also help reduce anxiety symptoms like a quickened heart rate or breathing. The Yes Cool Cooling weighted blanket on Amazon is evenly distributed, providing a calming, secure feeling that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. This Saatva weighted blanket, $276, is high quality with a nice and evenly distributed weight, so it is easy to carry from room to room.

If snoring is affecting your sleep quality, try an anti-snoring device. The Smart Nora is a device that helps stop snoring by gently moving your pillow when it detects snoring. It's designed to be a noninvasive alternative to mouthguards, nasal inserts, and other anti-snoring devices. For a more affordable solution, try these Breathe Right strips, on sale for $11.26 on Amazon. These strips open your nose up to 38% more than allergy decongestant sprays and can help you reduce nasal snoring.

Original price: $599

If you are a hot sleeper, you know how impossible falling asleep can be, but a bed cooling system can help you regulate the temperature of your bed. The BedJet 3 Climate Comfort for Beds on Amazon is a climate-control device for beds that uses rapid air-based cooling, warming, and sweat-drying comfort. It can be programmed for any temperature between 66 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want a simpler way to keep cool, try this cooling blanket for $179.99 on Bedgear. The blanket features dual cooling technologies to prevent overheating in bed before it starts.

Use red light therapy to help you sleep better. Exposure to red light increases melatonin production in the brain, which helps regulate our circadian rhythms. The Helight Sleep Red Light therapy device on Amazon provides pure 630 nanometers of red light at a narrow bandwidth and specific intensity to enhance sleep quality and promote deeper and more restful sleep naturally.

Feeling rested also depends on how you wake up. Try a Loftie smart alarm clock for a two-phase alarm system device. It consists of two different alarm sounds separated by a snooze. The Wake-Up alarm will sound for 30 to 40 seconds and serves as a gentle wake-up for your brain, followed by an automatic snooze, completed by the Get-Up alarm. The clock also has a Bluetooth speaker, sound machine, wellness content, white noise, nature sounds, nightlight and blackout mode. Or try the Hatch Restore 2, a sunrise alarm clock that comes in several colors, has 10 sunrise alarms, new light and sound pairings for sunsets, and 21 sleep sounds.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals .